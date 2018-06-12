THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

The Epic of Gilgamesh - Tablet I, Part II: The Wild One


(Part I Here)

Gilgamesh
Walks Around
Within The
Walls of Uruk

Like A
Wild Bull
He Makes
Himself
Mighty

Head Held
High Over
The Others

There Is No
Rival Who Can
Raise A Sword
Against Him

His Men Stand
At The Alert
To The Sound
Of His Voice

But The Men
Of Uruk Grow
Anxious

Gilgamesh
Does Not
Leave A
Son To
His Father

Day And
Night He
Stretches Out
His Hand
To Take

Is Gilgamesh
The Keeper
Of Uruk-Haven?

Is He As
A Shepherd?

Bold,
Eminent,
Knowing,
Wise?

Gilgamesh
Does Not
Leave A
Girl To
Her Mother

The Daughters
Of Warriors,
The Brides
Of Young Men

Their Laments
Rose To The
Gods Above

So The Gods
Of The Sky
Implored Anu
Lord of Uruk

"Indeed Have
You Brought
Into Being
A Mighty
And Proud
Wild Bull

There Is No
Rival Who Can
Raise A Sword
Against Him

His Men Stand
At The Alert
To The Sound
Of His Voice

But The Men
Of Uruk Grow
Anxious

Gilgamesh
Does Not
Leave A
Son To
His Father

Day And
Night He
Stretches Out
His Hand
To Take

Is Gilgamesh
The Keeper
Of Uruk-Haven?

Is He As
A Shepherd?

Bold,
Eminent,
Knowing,
Wise?

Gilgamesh
Does Not
Leave A
Girl To
Her Mother

The Daughters
Of Warriors,
The Brides
Of Young Men"

Anu Heard
Their Laments
And The Gods
Called Out
To Aruru:

"It Was You
Aruru
Who Created
Mankind

Now Create
A Word

An Answer
To Equal The
Stormy Heart
Of Gilgamesh

Let Them Be
A Match For
Each Other

So That Uruk
May Find
Peace!"

When Aruru
Heard This
She Created
Within Herself
The Word
of Anu

Aruru Washed
Her Hands And
Pinched Off
Some Clay
Throwing It
Into The
Wilderness

In The Wild
She Created
Brave Enkidu
Son of Silence

Endowed With
Strength By
The Gods of
Thunder
And Rain

His Body
Was Shaggy
With Hair

His Hair Was
Grown Out
Like A Woman

His Locks
Billowed In
Profusion
Like Ashnan

He Knew Not
People Nor
Laws and Customs

But Did Wear
A Garment
Like Sumukan

He Ate
Grasses
With The
Gazelles

And Jostled
At The
Watering Hole
With The Animals

As With Animals
His Thirst Was
Only Sated
By Water

A Famous
Trapper Came
Face to Face
With Him
Opposite The
Watering Hole

A First
A Second
A Third Day

He Came
Face to Face
With Him
Opposite The
Watering Hole

At The Sight
Of Him The
Trapper's
Face Went
Stark With Fear

And Enkidu
And His
Animals Went
Back Home

The Trapper
Was Frozen
With Fear

Though His
Heart Pounded
And His Face
Went Pale

He Was Disturbed
To The Very Core

And His Face
Became Weary
As If He
Had Made A
Long Journey

The Trapper
Addressed His
Father Saying:

"Father, A
Certain Fellow
Has Come From
The Mountains

He Is
The Mightiest
In The Land!

His Strength
Is As Mighty
As The Hand
Of Anu!

He Continually
Goes Over
The Mountains

He Continually
Jostles At The
Watering Place
With The Animals

He Continually
Plants His Feet
Opposite The
Watering Place

I Was Afraid
So I Did Not
Go Up To Him

He Filled In
The Pits That
I Had Dug

He Wrenched
Out The Traps
I Had Spread

He Released
The Wild Animals
From My Grasp

He Does Not
Let Me Make
My Rounds In
The Wilderness!"

The Trapper's
Father Spoke
To Him Saying:

"My Son
There Lives
In Uruk A
Man Named
Gilgamesh

There Is No
One Stronger
Than He

He Is As
Strong As
The Hand
Of Anu

Go
Set Off
To Uruk

There Tell
Gilgamesh
Of This Man
Of Might

He Will Give
You The Harlot
Shamhat

Take Her
With You

The Woman Will
Overcome The
Fellow As If
She Were Strong

When The
Animals Are
Drinking At The
Watering Place
Have Her
Take Off
Her Robe
And Show
Her Sex

When He
Sees Her
He Will Draw
Near To Her

And His Animals
Who Grew Up In
His Wilderness
Will Be Alien
To Him"

So He Took His
Father's Advice

The Trapper
Went Off
To Uruk

He Made
The Journey

And Standing
Inside Uruk
The Trapper
Declared To
Gilgamesh:

"A Certain Fellow
Has Come From
The Mountains

He Is
The Mightiest
In The Land!

His Strength
Is As Mighty
As The Hand
Of Anu!

He Continually
Goes Over
The Mountains

He Continually
Jostles At The
Watering Place
With The Animals

He Continually
Plants His Feet
Opposite The
Watering Place

I Was Afraid
So I Did Not
Go Up To Him

He Filled In
The Pits That
I Had Dug

He Wrenched
Out The Traps
I Had Spread

He Released
The Wild Animals
From My Grasp

He Does Not
Let Me Make
My Rounds In
The Wilderness!"

Gilgamesh Said
To The Trapper:

"Go Trapper
Bring The
Harlot Shamhat
With You

When The
Animals Are
Drinking At The
Watering Place
Have Her
Take Off
Her Robe
And Show
Her Sex

When He
Sees Her
He Will Draw
Near To Her

And His Animals
Who Grew Up In
His Wilderness
Will Be Alien
To Him"

So The
Trapper Went
Taking The
Harlot Shamhat
With Him

They Set Off
On The Journey
Making Direct
Way


