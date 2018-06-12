The Epic of Gilgamesh - Tablet I, Part II: The Wild One

Walks Around
Within The
Walls of Uruk
Like A
Wild Bull
He Makes
Himself
Mighty
Head Held
High Over
The Others
There Is No
Rival Who Can
Raise A Sword
Against Him
His Men Stand
At The Alert
To The Sound
Of His Voice
But The Men
Of Uruk Grow
Anxious
Gilgamesh
Does Not
Leave A
Son To
His Father
Day And
Night He
Stretches Out
His Hand
To Take
Anu Heard
Their Laments
And The Gods
Called Out
To Aruru:
"It Was You
Aruru
Who Created
Mankind
Now Create
A Word
An Answer
To Equal The
Stormy Heart
Of Gilgamesh
Let Them Be
A Match For
Each Other
So That Uruk
May Find
Peace!"
When Aruru
Heard This
She Created
Within Herself
The Word
of Anu
Aruru Washed
Her Hands And
Pinched Off
Some Clay
Throwing It
Into The
Wilderness
In The Wild
She Created
Brave Enkidu
Son of Silence
Endowed With
Strength By
The Gods of
Thunder
And Rain
His Body
Was Shaggy
With Hair
His Hair Was
Grown Out
Like A Woman
His Locks
Billowed In
Profusion
Like Ashnan
He Knew Not
People Nor
Laws and Customs
But Did Wear
A Garment
Like Sumukan
He Ate
Grasses
With The
Gazelles
And Jostled
At The
Watering Hole
With The Animals
As With Animals
His Thirst Was
Only Sated
By Water
A Famous
Trapper Came
Face to Face
With Him
Opposite The
Watering Hole
A First
A Second
A Third Day
He Came
Face to Face
With Him
Opposite The
Watering Hole
At The Sight
Of Him The
Trapper's
Face Went
Stark With Fear
And Enkidu
And His
Animals Went
Back Home
The Trapper
Was Frozen
With Fear
Though His
Heart Pounded
And His Face
Went Pale
He Was Disturbed
To The Very Core
And His Face
Became Weary
As If He
Had Made A
Long Journey
The Trapper
Addressed His
Father Saying:
"Father, A
Certain Fellow
Has Come From
The Mountains
He Is
The Mightiest
In The Land!
His Strength
Is As Mighty
As The Hand
Of Anu!
He Continually
Goes Over
The Mountains
He Continually
Jostles At The
Watering Place
With The Animals
He Continually
Plants His Feet
Opposite The
Watering Place
I Was Afraid
So I Did Not
Go Up To Him
He Filled In
The Pits That
I Had Dug
He Wrenched
Out The Traps
I Had Spread
He Released
The Wild Animals
From My Grasp
He Does Not
Let Me Make
My Rounds In
The Wilderness!"
The Trapper's
Father Spoke
To Him Saying:
"My Son
There Lives
In Uruk A
Man Named
Gilgamesh
There Is No
One Stronger
Than He
He Is As
Strong As
The Hand
Of Anu
Go
Set Off
To Uruk
There Tell
Gilgamesh
Of This Man
Of Might
He Will Give
You The Harlot
Shamhat
Take Her
With You
The Woman Will
Overcome The
Fellow As If
She Were Strong
When The
Animals Are
Drinking At The
Watering Place
Have Her
Take Off
Her Robe
And Show
Her Sex
When He
Sees Her
He Will Draw
Near To Her
And His Animals
Who Grew Up In
His Wilderness
Will Be Alien
To Him"
So He Took His
Father's Advice
The Trapper
Went Off
To Uruk
He Made
The Journey
And Standing
Inside Uruk
The Trapper
Declared To
Gilgamesh:
Gilgamesh Said
To The Trapper:
"Go Trapper
Bring The
Harlot Shamhat
With You
When The
Animals Are
Drinking At The
Watering Place
Have Her
Take Off
Her Robe
And Show
Her Sex
When He
Sees Her
He Will Draw
Near To Her
And His Animals
Who Grew Up In
His Wilderness
Will Be Alien
To Him"
So The
Trapper Went
Taking The
Harlot Shamhat
With Him
They Set Off
On The Journey
Making Direct
Way
