The Science Behind Making A Change That Lasts

By Aytekin Tank, Founder of JotForm
The best-selling productivity author David Allen called it Getting Things Done.
Malcolm Gladwell, researcher and writer about the wonderful weirdness of human psychology, coined the “10,000 hour rule.”
But perhaps neither method for maintaining momentum has been adopted as fiercely as an off-the-cuff remark made by comedian Jerry Seinfeld over a decade ago:
Don’t break the chain.
“He said for each day that I do my task of writing, I get to put a big red X over that day. After a few days you’ll have a chain. Just keep at it and the chain will grow longer every day. You’ll like seeing that chain, especially when you get a few weeks under your belt. Your only job next is to not break the chain.”
Don’t break the chain.”
Not breaking the chain leads to momentum.
And momentum isn’t mystical.
Science defines it as the force that allows something to grow stronger or faster as time passes.
Read the rest on Medium.
This is the song your business idea or the book you were always going to write someday is singing to you right now.
Listen.