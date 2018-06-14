H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Thursday, June 14, 2018
This Is The United States Vol #017 - Sarah Sanders Tries To Defend Migrant Family Separation Policy
Only the most credulously partisan Republican wingnut would choose to believe that the Democrats are making the Trump Administration do this.
As for the Bible, in the book of I Samuel, the children of Israel sin by clamoring to Samuel for God to appoint a government headed by a king to rule over them.
God is disappointed in them and tells them of all the misfortunes a king will bring to their nation.
One of the things He warns will happen is that the king will separate children from their parents.
2018-06-14T20:38:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
