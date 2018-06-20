THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

This Is The United States Vol #019 - ICE Director Says ICE Can't Be Compared To Nazis Since They're Just Following Orders


Via PoliticsMaven:

"Asked what he thinks of people comparing ICE to Nazis, acting director Thomas Homan replied with the Nuremberg defense.

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Monday that comparing ICE agents to Nazis is unfair, because 'they’re simply enforcing laws enacted by Congress.'

Thomas Homan employed the 'Nuremberg defense' – used by German Nazi officials in an attempt to escape accountability with the claim they were merely following orders."

Watch:


This Is The United States.
Posted by