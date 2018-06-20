This Is The United States Vol #019 - ICE Director Says ICE Can't Be Compared To Nazis Since They're Just Following Orders

Via PoliticsMaven:
"Asked what he thinks of people comparing ICE to Nazis, acting director Thomas Homan replied with the Nuremberg defense.
The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Monday that comparing ICE agents to Nazis is unfair, because 'they’re simply enforcing laws enacted by Congress.'
Thomas Homan employed the 'Nuremberg defense' – used by German Nazi officials in an attempt to escape accountability with the claim they were merely following orders."
Watch:
Acting ICE director Thomas Homan, without any sense of irony, tells @TuckerCarlson that he objects to people comparing ICE to Nazis because they "are simply enforcing laws enacted by Congress." pic.twitter.com/Jwqnnd3C0C— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2018