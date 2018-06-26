H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
C O M E D Y | T E C H | C R Y P T O | T I T U S | S H O P
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Trump's Travel Ban Is Definitely Not Anti-Muslim, It's Worse
The Trump travel ban (which was upheld today by five of the nine wise ones) on any citizen of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, is not anti-Muslim.
It's far worse than anti-Muslim.
It's a tacit admission of how badly the United States has devastated these countries, so badly that we can't risk letting anyone from there over here because we know some of them might just have a reason to give us back a tiny taste of the hell our government has unleashed on their countries.
So why is Trump continuing to do this to other countries?
Trump's Travel Ban Is Definitely Not Anti-Muslim, It's Worse
2018-06-26T13:43:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
THL Politics|