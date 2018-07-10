10 Ways America Is Sexist ASF! —Toward Men and Boys

American culture is beset today by a throng of shrieking harpies howling to high heaven their discontent with the incorrigible unfairness and violence of American men toward women.
Astonishingly enough there are now yearly women's marches in major metropolitans across America as if women are being treated by our society like colored people were treated in the 1950s.
American women today, who are so rich, and fat, and clean, and comfortable, and safe, must be so bored with their incredible good fortune to be born in America in this era of unprecedented freedom, prosperity, and gender equality, this absolute most safest haven for women in the history of mankind, that they have taken to fantasizing (and secretly wishing with utmost perversity) that they are an oppressed minority so they can indulge in the excitement of self-aggrandizing cultural agitation and political reaction.
|Exciting!
In their decadence and perversity, their life of ease, comfort, and safety is an object of such great scorn for them (and hell hath no such fury indeed), that these agitators who style themselves feminists consider it an indictment of the worst kind against men that men make more money than women do!
At the root of this appalling inversion of values is the Marxist premise that wealth is some kind of static national resource, not the product of hard work and disciplined thinking, so therefore men must not be sharing enough if they make more!
But language in all its inherent wisdom holds the truth in the linguistic formula we use to describe what's actually happening. Men don't horde money from some fabled commons to which we are all equally entitled. Men make more. Good for them!
Rather than complain about all the hard work men do in America to make it the richest, healthiest, safest, cleanest, most comfortable cradle of civilization in the history of humanity, it wouldn't hurt these feminists just to say, "Thank you."
But ungratefulness is the hallmark of modern feminism.
|"Apollo in the Forge of Vulcan"
And American men have forged this modern miracle of civilization for the fairer sex to enjoy despite some of the most odious systemic social and legal biases against the stronger sex, shackled up and chained down as he is, flesh flayed like Christ's, and expected to cheerfully bear his cross up the hill as the Nazarene did, while crowds of feminists jeer at the incredibly mild-mannered and gentle American creature, "Misogynist! Rapist!" and to finally be nailed to it so his blood can water the ground, a sacrificial offering to save humanity from danger and want.
America is no misogynist society, shriek though the harpies may. In fact it is a hotbed of man-eaters and misandrists. To the end of proving such a claim, so stark in contrast as it is to the accepted mainstream orthodoxy regarding relations among the sexes, a review of the archives of our civilization is in order.
This is America. It's a woman's country...
1. Circumcision - Almost as soon as they were born, the lives of 8 out of 10 boys in America took a drastic and ugly turn from the experience of the girls in America— when a doctor(!) amputated the tip of their healthy penises: "Morris and his colleagues found the circumcision rate in newborns has declined from 83 percent in the 1960s to 77 percent in 2010. (The overall rate among U.S. males age 14 to 59 is 81 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)" When this happens to girls in Africa we call it genital mutilation and a human rights horror show. When it happens to boys in America, we call it medicine.
It's proof of a persistent— and vigorously defended— blind spot for violence– sexual violence– against men. There isn't a more obvious "clue" you could possibly get that America is sexist against men than looking around noticing that all the babies of one sex are getting their sex organs disfigured at birth, while society says in chillingly Orwellian style that it is the unscathed sex which is the oppressed, and the one which takes a knife to the crotch, as infants, practically as a matter of policy, is the oppressor.
This is an institutionalized practice of extreme sexual violence against boys rooted in the primitive rituals of ancient Middle Eastern religions, and the shoe-horned in medical rationalizations for it are simply absurd. The idea that it makes any sense to amputate the skin from the tip of a boy's penis to lower the odds of a UTI in a country with abundant clean running water, soap, and antibiotics evidences America's deep internalized misandry.
|Hippocrates is rolling in the grave.
2. Foreskin Shaming - Prevalent attitudes toward circumcision and uncircumcised penises underscore the deeply-rooted misandry of American culture. Bring up circumcision, a manifestly vicious act of extreme sexual violence, and watch how many people roll their eyes and instantly dislike you. Listen to the knee-jerk laundry list of excuses and rationalizations. Not only do a majority of people in America not care about this at all, they are unable to see the vicious double standard against boys.
To add insult to literal, permanent injury to millions of baby boys' penises, a great number of women and gay men casually discuss "cut" or "uncut" penises as an aesthetic sexual preference. In one online survey of 1,000 women reported by Women's Health Magazine, 54 percent of respondents said they "prefer" a circumcised penis. Imagine a world in which it's even possible for such a survey to exist asking men if they prefer women with their vaginas intact or with their labia amputated at birth, and 54 percent of men giggling and casually admitting with complete social impunity to their aesthetic preference for "cut" vaginas– or Chinese foot-binding.
|Now that's the foot you want to put in your mouth.
Intact women's feet are just– eww! So gross.
3. American Mothers Actually Talk More To Their Baby Girls Than They Do To Their Baby Boys
As if all of that isn't enough to break your heart, after the boys are taken home from the hospitals where 8 out of 10 of them were sexually assaulted and permanently disfigured with a doctor's scalpel, the sexism against men in America continues, and the boys are treated worse than the girls. And just like being circumcised, it's something their own mothers have control over, yet they allow this to happen to their boys. American moms talk to their own newborn baby sons less than their daughters.
This is critically important to understand, because feminists complain that America is a "patriarchy" ruled by men, but it is definitely not that as a matter of biological fact. There is no power differential in society greater than that between a mother and her completely helpless, totally dependent, entirely powerless infant. And infants remain that way as small children, and during these crucially formative years, their personality is developed by the care and character of their mothers– the women in our society.
So if there is a toxic masculinity problem in America today– which is about as far from the truth as my left knee is from my right knee when I sit on the subway train (it's when you're hysterically scraping the bottom of the barrel for proof of toxic masculinity that you come up with something as ridiculous to complain about as "manspreading")– if there is toxic masculinity, you can maybe start pointing the finger at the women, who raised every man in America during his most impressionable years:
"In a new study published Monday in the online edition of Pediatrics, researchers looked at the language interactions between 33 late preterm and term infants and their parents by capturing 3,000 hours of recordings.
Somewhat surprisingly, the researchers found that moms interacted vocally more with infant daughters rather than sons both at birth and 44 weeks post-menstrual age (equivalent to 1 month old.)" -Today.com
Maybe they're just feeling awkward. I mean what are they supposed to say to their boys anyways?
|"Hey man sorry about the other day when I
told that guy to cut off the tip of your penis."
4. Boys Are More Likely To Be Spanked Than Girls
Sadly there is one category of human beings left in America who it is legally and socially permissible to hit, and that is children– who are the smallest, weakest, most vulnerable, least able to stand up for themselves, and most incapable of posing any kind of threat that would justify getting physical with them. It's very strange.
Society would pillory a 250lb hulking meathead who lives in the gym if he was hitting his tiny 105lb soaking wet wife. All of her friends if they were good friends would tell her he's being abusive and encourage her to leave him. If she had evidence of his assaults, she could easily have him arrested, and sue him for a sizeable amount of his wealth and earnings. But she can pin her 35lb toddler over her wobbling knee every day of his childhood and forcefully slap his butt (which is sexual assault) with a leather belt and many people call that good parenting.
It's not. It's assault, and abuse, of society's most vulnerable people. The science is also in on this. A preponderance of studies have found that spanking children is associated with a variety of negative outcomes in childhood and later in life.
The American Psychological Association reports that:
"Many studies have shown that physical punishment — including spanking, hitting and other means of causing pain — can lead to increased aggression, antisocial behavior, physical injury and mental health problems for children. Americans’ acceptance of physical punishment has declined since the 1960s, yet surveys show that two-thirds of Americans still approve of parents spanking their kids."
But you don't need the science to know that it's wrong. All you need is to ask why it's acceptable to do things to kids that are crimes if you do them to grown ups. At least hold people to the same standards of respect and dignity in their treatment of children that we all universally expect from each other in our treatment of other adults. All the better if we hold ourselves to a higher standard of kindness, patience, and understanding when dealing with kids. Because they're so little and they don't know anything. Yet we have this confounding blind spot for violence against children, this mass repression of what we know is right and wrong. This exacerbates the blind spot society has for violence against men, so if we are willfully blind to violence against men in America, we are doubly blind to violence against boys.
In America boys are spanked more than girls. And get this– mothers spank more than fathers. These kinds of facts are completely overlooked in any mainstream discussion about sex and violence in America. It's not even possible for most people to think to ask the question. Too many mental blocks guarding the way to the truth. This is most likely the first you've ever heard of this, but not because the truth isn't out there. We've all just been trained to think in a certain way that would prevent us from ever seeing and understanding or even looking for any evidence that women are ever violent against men. The facts:
8 Out Of 10 Spanking Victims In Schools Are Male
According to research data published by Human Rights Watch in 2008: in the 21 U.S. states where it's amazingly still legal for teachers and other perverted school administrators to spank kids, "Boys are subjected to corporal punishment at much higher rates than girls: nationwide, boys make up 78.3 percent of those paddled, while girls make up 21.7 percent. Boys are paddled more than girls in all states that use corporal punishment." (At the time these data were collected it was 21 states. As of the date of this publication, two of those states have outlawed the practice.) Because schools are matriarchal institutions overwhelmingly run and staffed by women (76 percent of public school teachers are female and 44 percent are under the age of 40), this is a matter of institutionalized female violence against males.
|Baker County schools Superintendent Paula Barton
holds a paddle she uses for corporal punishment.
She bragged to The Florida Times-Union in 2004 that
she had it custom made to fit her hand.
Parents Spanks Their Boys More Than Girls And Mothers Are More Likely To Spank Than Fathers
Drs. Melanie D. Otis and Andrew C. Grogan-Kaylor, two social scientists at the University of Kentucky and the University of Michigan, respectively, conducted a survey of parents with 800 respondents, and as LiveScience reports, they found that most American parents are baby hitters: "More than 90 percent of parents of toddlers say they have spanked their child at least once." That female parents are more likely to be the culprits: "Mothers spank children more often than fathers do." "About 61 percent of mothers of 3- to 5-year-olds had spanked their child in the past week." And that fathers spank less often: "Mothers spank children more often than fathers do."
Ohio State University Study: Mothers, But Not Fathers, Follow Their Own Moms' Parenting Practices
So this violence against children is primarily matriarchal of origin. In a study conducted by Ohio State University and publicized by ScienceDaily in 2009:
"When it comes to how they raise their children, mothers today tend to follow the same practices their own mothers did, according to a new study that looked at parenting practices across two generations. Fathers, on the other hand, don't seem to use their moms as parenting role models, at least for some practices...
In both generations, the researchers looked at how often parents spanked their children in the past week; how often they showed their child physical affection and praised them in the past week; and how often they read to their child in the past month.
Results showed that for all three behaviors, the second generation of mothers closely followed what their mothers did. For example, mothers who were spanked at least once a week are nearly half as more likely to spank than mothers who weren't spanked at all.
In most cases, there was no relationship between mothers' parenting practices and the parenting practices of their sons – the one exception being spanking. And in that instance, fathers who were spanked as children were less likely to spank their own children."
You read that right!
Violence Is Actually Perpetuated By The Matriarchy
The perpetuation of violence against children, more often male children than female, is passed down from mother to daughter, and it is the fathers– the patriarchy– who are responsible for the mercifully decreasing amount of violent parenting in our time.
A Reuters report about the same study says:
"Fathers spanked as children were less likely to spank their own children.
The study found only 28 percent of the second generation of fathers reported spanking their children compared to 43 percent of mothers.
So boys are more likely to be the victims of domestic violence than girls. Mothers are more likely than fathers to be the assailants. Girls who are victimized in this way are more likely to victimize their own children (and more likely to victimize their male children). And boys who are victimized in this way are less likely to treat their own children this way. The results of social science research into the origins of violence in society are startling. The germ of violence in our society, which is learned at the youngest ages, is perpetuated by the matriarchy, and more likely to be perpetrated against males, and yet males who suffer from it are more likely to develop the empathy not to wish it on their own children.
Even when a feminist website like Women's eNews acknowledges the incontrovertible scientific evidence that boys are spanked more than girls, the author of the piece cannot bring herself to acknowledge this is just as harmful to boys as it is to girls. Only in the tortured logic of a feminist with an agenda can an article that leads with the fact that boys are more often the victims of spanking than girls twist such a stark misandrist reality into a goddamn Women's Issue of patriarchal violence against girls.
Just read this wretched misandrist tripe and see for yourself how callously sexist America is toward men:
"All studies show that boys are spanked significantly more than girls, but there are special concerns with girls who are spanked. Of particular concern is the sexual aspect of spanking girls.
'When a girl is spanked by her father or paddled by a male school teacher, she is being trained to submit,' says Jordan Riak, a retired school teacher and the executive director of Parents and Teachers Against Violence in Education, a California-based nonprofit group dedicated to getting corporal punishment banned in U.S. schools."
'When a school district permits teachers to paddle girls, it is setting those girls up to be victims of future male authority figures, whether it be a boyfriend, husband or employer,' Riak claims.
How is it any less true that a boy who is spanked (by a parent or teacher of either sex) is being trained to submit? It's not any less true. Using violence trains children of either sex to fear and submit to future authority figures. Period. If you think or imply otherwise, as the author of this piece, you are sexist asf toward boys.
"...Irwin Hyman, professor of school psychology at Temple University in Philadelphia and author of several books on the effect of spanking on children echoes Riak’s warnings.
'There are definite sexual implications for a male teacher to paddle a girl,' he says. 'The nerve endings that go to the genitalia also go to the buttocks.'
Hyman says spanking by parents also has negative emotional consequences for girls. 'The intention of spanking is to cause pain and the causing of pain to girls and then saying "I love you" is not healthy.'"
Again, why gender the victims of this sick form of abuse that inflicts pain and fear on small, vulnerable victims and follows up with "I love you" as the justification for it? Because America— especially liberal bastions of America like Hollywood and academia– is sexist asf toward men. And I'm no anatomist, but I do believe the sex organs of males are in the same region of the human body as females. But leave it to the same liberals who say there are no differences between males and females to say spanking females is worse than spanking males.
|And if there aren't sexual implications to a
woman spanking a boy, go figure out the
popularity of this fetish geniuses.
It's not worse. They're both equally vile, and it just so happens that males are more often the victims and females are more often the perpetrators. And I'll let this Time Magazine report on spanking paint you the picture of what it's like for them before moving on to the next article of American misandry on this list:
"It’s not P.C. to admit you spank your child. But nearly 40 moms have gone a step further, recording themselves hitting and slapping their kids as part of a new study on how parents and children interact.
They didn’t know they were going to be in a study about spanking per se. Researchers have to be careful when presenting their proposed area of study to potential participants — too much information can lead people to alter their normal behavior, which would skew results. So when George Holden, a professor of psychology at Southern Methodist University who has published five books on parenting and child development, went to day-care centers in Dallas to recruit parents, he divulged only that he wanted to collect data about naturally occurring parent-child interaction.
In fact, Holden didn’t even know he’d be studying spanking. He originally set out to study yelling, via voluntary audio recordings of parents conducting life at home — the pedestrian stuff of parenting like meal prep, bath time and lights out...
Here’s the twist: in the course of analyzing the data collected from 37 families — 36 mothers and one father, all of whom recorded up to 36 hours of audio in six days of study — researchers heard the sharp cracks and dull thuds of spanking, followed in some cases by minutes of crying. They’d inadvertently captured evidence of corporal punishment, as well as the tense moments before and the resolution after, leading researchers to believe they’d amassed the first-ever cache of real-time spanking data.
The recordings feature a mother spanking her 3-year-old son 11 times for fighting with his sister, prompting a fit of crying and coughing. Another mom hits her 5-year-old when he won’t clean up his room. One mom slaps her child when he doesn’t cooperate with the bedtime routine...
One mother in the study hit her toddler after the toddler either hit or kicked the mother, admonishing, 'This is to help you remember not to hit your mother.'
'The irony is just amazing,' says Holden."
Holden’s recordings provide rich context for what causes a parent to spank. The data are particularly unsettling because many of the infractions that led a mom to hit involve petty misbehavior, like turning the page in a book before it was time. While listening to his mother read The Tortoise and the Hare, for example, one boy began touching the pages, garnering a slap.
'At 2:03:31, the mother says, "No, Justin," and continues reading,' according to a transcription describing the incident. 'Then at 2:03:34 she smacks him, and says, "No, Justin. If you want me to read, quit messing with the pages. Cause you’re moving it while I’m reading."'"
It would be legally actionable if that woman's boss treated her that way at work. Society is set up to protect her from any man who would dare to raise a hand against her, but not little Justin, nor any of the little boys who are more likely to be hit than little girls in America, and more likely to be hit by a woman.
5. Boys Are Twice as Likely to Be Drugged By Their Parents
From Esquire 2014:
The Drugging of the American Boy
"By the time they reach high school, nearly 20 percent of all American boys will be diagnosed with ADHD. Millions of those boys will be prescribed a powerful stimulant to 'normalize' them. A great many of those boys will suffer serious side effects from those drugs. The shocking truth is that many of those diagnoses are wrong, and that most of those boys are being drugged for no good reason—simply for being boys. It's time we recognize this as a crisis.
If you have a son, you have a one-in-seven chance that he has been diagnosed with ADHD. If you have a son who has been diagnosed, it's more than likely that he has been prescribed a stimulant—the most famous brand names are Ritalin and Adderall; newer ones include Vyvanse and Concerta—to deal with the symptoms of that psychiatric condition.
The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies stimulants as Schedule II drugs, defined as having a 'high potential for abuse' and 'with use potentially leading to severe psychological or physical dependence.' (According to a University of Michigan study, Adderall is the most abused brand-name drug among high school seniors.) In addition to stimulants like Ritalin, Adderall, Vyvanse, and Concerta, Schedule II drugs include cocaine, methamphetamine, Demerol, and OxyContin...
In 2013, the CDC released data revealing that 11 percent of American schoolchildren had been diagnosed with ADHD, which amounts to 6.4 million children between the ages of four and seventeen—a 16 percent increase since 2007 and a 42 percent increase since 2003. Boys are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed as girls—15.1 percent to 6.7 percent. By high school, even more boys are diagnosed—nearly one in five.
Almost 20 percent.
And overall, of the children in this country who are told they suffer from attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, two thirds are on prescription drugs...
'We are pathologizing boyhood,' says Ned Hallo-well, a psychiatrist who has been diagnosed with ADHD himself and has cowritten two books about it, Driven to Distraction and Delivered from Distraction. 'God bless the women's movement—we needed it—but what's happened is, particularly in schools where most of the teachers are women, there's been a general girlification of elementary school, where any kind of disruptive behavior is sinful. What I call the 'moral diagnosis' gets made: You're bad. Now go get a doctor and get on medication so you'll be good. And that's a real perversion of what ought to happen. Most boys are naturally more restless than most girls, and I would say that's good. But schools want these little goody-goodies who sit still and do what they're told—these robots—and that's just not who boys are.'"
6. Big Pharma Targets Boys In Their Advertising
A 2013 article in The New York Times by Alan Schwartz covers the meteoric rise in ADHD diagnoses described in the Esquire piece above, with special attention to the ways in which Big Pharma misrepresents ADHD and stimulants to consumers. A video accompanying the piece reveals how pharmaceutical companies target boys and their parents, with 23 of the promotional ads featuring images of young boys and just two featuring young girls. America is just feeding these boys' brains and childhoods to Big Pharma, which is happy to gobble them up for profits. Anybody who gets their child high on amphetamines so they'll sit still in school should be behind bars instead of the hundreds of thousands of adults in confinement for making a non-violent choice about their own bodies to consume drugs. And this extreme yet socially acceptable form of drug abuse is something twice is likely to happen to a child in America if he is a boy.
7. Laughter About Violence Against Men
If you want to see how sexist America is against men, look no further than the difference in how violence against men is perceived and discussed. It's trivialized, normalized, overlooked, and even laughed about. A lot of mainstream journalists pretty much laughed about Rand Paul getting assaulted and left with 6 broken ribs. It would have been an entirely different reaction from America if a female senator had been viciously attacked and seriously injured in this way. I documented many examples of the mainstream media's deplorable frivolity over the assault here.
If you still don't think this is a misandrist country, just watch this popular, mainstream, daytime television show in which popular mainstream female celebrities and their crowing audience of lunatics laugh about a man getting his penis cut off by his wife.
This was in 2011:
"I think it's fabulous." -Sharon Osbourne discussing an extremely violent sexual assault.
In the spirit of the entertainment industry setting new standards about who it's acceptable to continue working with in light of their recent or past behavior...
Please retweet this:
@TheXFactor Did you know that Sharon Osbourne made fun of a victim of a very violent sexual assault on @TheTalkCBS https://t.co/aRPXI4cZo5 When will you both fire her? #MeToo #MenToo #Violence #abuse #HowIWillChange— Humble Libertarian (@thehuli) November 9, 2017
You can't deny how much more seriously we take violence and assault against women in this country.
8. The Gender Pay Gap LIE
|Women die on the job at 7.5 percent the rate that men do! Curiously you'll
never hear a feminist complain about the Workplace Death Gap.
America is a place where all men are expected to shoulder some sort of class guilt for the evil actions of a few individuals, but men here can't even escape derision and censure for the good things men do, like working long hours to run incredibly productive multi-billion dollar conglomerates, or choosing dangerous, dirty, uncomfortable jobs to do day after day to keep the lights on and the clean running water going. Men are demonized for that too!
How dare they make more money than women! They must be discriminating against women, the sexist pigs! But why on earth would a corporation discriminate? Corporations aren't people, as liberals are fond of saying in the post-Citizens United era. And they aren't. They are forces of nature like a hurricane. And they have one purpose, which is to make profits. If it were really possible for a company to pay a woman 22% less money than a man for the same work, why would a company ever hire men?
Feminists and the mainstream media continue repeating a wildly deceptive statistic– from the Obama White House, which claimed, "On average, full-time working women earn just 78 cents for every dollar a man earns," –to the American Association of University Women which says, "Did you know that in 2014, women working full time in the United States typically were paid just 79 percent of what men were paid, a gap of 21 percent?" –to the radical leftist National Organization for Women, which states, "For full-time, year-round workers, women are paid on average only 77 percent of what men are paid… Women still are not receiving equal pay for equal work, let alone equal pay for work of equal value."
But as Harvard economist, Claudia Goldin points out, this statistic doesn't at all prove there's any kind of discrimination against women happening in the American economy.
"It’s deceptively easy to calculate how much—or how little—women in the United States earn relative to men. 'You take everyone who’s working 35 or more hours a week for the full year, find the median for women, find the median for men, and divide,' says Lee professor of economics Claudia Goldin, explaining how to arrive at the ratio repeated by public officials: 78 cents to the dollar. 'It’s very simple.'
'It answers a particular question,' she says, 'but it doesn’t say that men and women are doing the same thing. It doesn’t say that they’re working the same amount of time, the same hours during the day, or the same days of the week.' The rhetoric of politicians, and policy prescriptions meant to close the gender wage gap, assume that pay disparities are created primarily by outright discrimination by employers, or by women’s lack of negotiation skills."
The reason the median earnings of women are 78 cents on the dollar of men's earnings is because women are more likely than men to choose of their own free will to work fewer hours, to work less dangerous jobs (93 percent of workplace fatalities have penises), and to specialize in fields of work that pay less.
|And listen– I believe in capitalism even though I suck at it.
I chose to be a bloody blogger for God's sake.
And you won't hear me bitching that I don't make
as much money as a pediatric heart surgeon.
There has never been a country or system more fair to people and less discriminatory than capitalism. The free market doesn't care if you're a man or a woman. It doesn't care what your race is. It doesn't care what language your parents grew up speaking. The free market pays people based on what they do for it. No one in America is stopping women or anyone from making as much money as they want. Women just don't work as hard and they're just not as willing as men are to specialize in highly technical, but highly valuable economic niches. Case. Fucking. Closed.
|There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.
9. The Custody Gap: Family Court Bias Against Men
As the Family Law blog on LegalMatch notes:
"Even though fathers’ rights are gradually progressing, there’s still a presumption that mothers are the better caregivers and it’s most often the father that gets gipped out of time with their children. Roughly 83% of mothers receive custody of their children over fathers in a divorce. On top of that, fathers are statistically awarded less child support than mothers in the cases when they do get more custody. Recent studies suggest that unequal parenting time isn’t in the best interest of the child—so it’s not just fathers that are harmed by this bias...
It doesn’t just come in the form of child custody awards either. Roughly 400,00 people in the U.S. receive some form of spousal maintenance, or alimony and only 3% were men. Yet, if you consider 40% of households are headed by female breadwinners, it definitely suggests there’s a problem when men eligible to receive alimony just aren’t getting it.
When it comes to spousal support, the attitude towards men is usually to buck up and get a job and that can sometimes even come from a judge. It’s not unheard of to see cases where the female is a high-earning executive while the male is the stay-at-home father taking care of the kids and, upon divorce, the father only gets a 6-month award of support when, if the situation were reversed, the mother would have easily been awarded years of alimony before being cut off."
It's a clear cut case of institutional sexism against men in the absolute circus show of America's sexist family court system.
10. The Alimony Gap: Divorce Courts Sexist ASF
Alimony is the abominable premise that because you were in a relationship with someone and broke up with them, you have to pay them for the rest of your life. WTF??? It's such a bizarre idea that it would be laughable if it weren't so viciously devastating to the men who suffer from this cruel financial rape, and as you saw in the statistics above, only 3 percent of alimony recipients are men. This is the overt enslavement of men to vicious ex-wives who have no right to dig their bloody claws into these men and refuse to let go, all with the legal help and blessing of the tyrannical state. For an instructive example of this evil phenomenon at work, consider the case of Dave Foley:
If you're curious about what happened in this guy's seriously screwed up marriage to Tabatha Southey and what she did to him, he discusses it in detail on the Joe Rogan Experience:
In cases where the man is a high income earner, some of the most productive and heroic men in our society, successful entertainers like Dave Foley, or pinnacle professional athletes, the sheer enormity of the ridiculous sums their thieving ex-wives are allowed to loot is absolutely jaw dropping. Bill Burr says it best:
