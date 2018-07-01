THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Sunday, July 1, 2018

The Epic of Gilgamesh - Tablet I, Part III: The Fall


(Part I Here)

On The
Third Day

They Came
To The
Appointed
Place

And The
Trapper

And The
Harlot

Sat Down
And Waited

They Sat
Opposite The
Watering Hole

For One Day,
Then Another

The Animals
Came And
Drank At The
Watering Hole

The Wild
Beasts Came
And Slaked
Their Thirst
With Water

Then He–
Enkidu

Offspring of
The Mountain

Who Eats
Grasses
With The
Gazelles

Came To
Drink At The
Watering Hole
With The
Animals

With The
Wild Beasts
He Slaked
His Thirst
With Water

Then Shamhat
Saw Him,

The First
Kind of Man

A Wild One
From The
Wild Deep

"It Is He,
Shamhat!

Open Your
Folded Arms!

Expose Your
Sex So He
Will Wish
For Your
Pleasure

Do Not Be
Restrained
But Take
His Energy!

When He
Sees You
He Will
Draw Near
To You

Spread Out
Your Robe
So He Can
Lie Upon You

And Perform
For This
Wild Man
The Task Of
Womankind!

His Animals
Who Grew Up In
His Wilderness
Will Become
Alien To Him

And His Lust
Will Groan
Over You."

Shamhat
Loosened Her
Breasts And
Exposed Her
Sex And He
Wished For
Her Pleasure

She Was Not
Restrained
But Took
His Energy

She Spread
Out Her Robe
So He Lay
Upon Her

She Performed
For Him
The Task of
Womankind

His Lust
Groaned
Over Her

For Six Days
And Seven Nights
Enkidu Stayed
Aroused And
Had Intercourse
With The Harlot

Until He Was
Satisfied By
Her Charms

But When He
Looked Again
At His Animals,
The Gazelles,
Seeing Enkidu,
Darted Away

The Wild Animals
Kept A Distance
From His Body

Enkidu Was
Utterly Spent

His Knees
Wanted To
Dart Away
With His
Animals
But Failed

Diminished,
Enkidu's
Running
Was Not
As Before

But Then
He Stood
Upright

For His
Understanding
Had Increased

Turning Back
To The Harlot
He Sat Down
At Her Feet

Gazing Into
Her Face,
His Ears
Attended As
The Harlot
Spoke And
Said to
Enkidu:

"You Are
Beautiful
Enkidu

You Are
Like A
God

Why Do You
Run Around
The Wilderness
With The
Wild Beasts?

Come And Let
Me Bring You
Into Uruk-Haven

To The
Holy Temple
of Anu
and Ishtar

The Place Of
Gilgamesh
Who Is Wise
To Perfection

But Who Struts
And Holds His
Power Over
The People Like
A Wild Bull."

What She
Kept Saying
Found Favor
With Him

Becoming
Aware
Of Himself,
He Sought
A Friend

Enkidu Spoke
To The Harlot:

"Come, Shamhat,
Take Me Away
With You To
The Holy Temple

The House
Of Anu
And Ishtar

The Place Of
Gilgamesh
Who Is Wise
To Perfection

But Who Struts
And Holds His
Power Over
The People Like
A Wild Bull.

And I Will
Challenge
The Man

Let Me
Shout Out
In Uruk:

I AM THE
MIGHTY ONE

Lead Me In
And I Will
Change The
Entire Order

He Whose
Strength Is
The Mightiest

Is The One
Born In The
Wilderness!"

Shamhat
Said To
Enkidu:

"Come, Let Us
Go So He May
See Your Face

I Will Lead You
To Gilgamesh
I Know Where
He Will Be

Look About
Enkidu, Inside
Uruk-Haven

Where The People
Show Off In
Skirted Finery

Where Every
Day Is A Day
For A Feast

Where The
Lyre and Drum
Ever Play

Where Harlots
Stand Around
Beautifully

Dripping With
Pleasure Full
of Laughter

And Where
The Sheets
Are Spread
Upon The
Couch of Night

Enkidu,
You Who Do
Not Know
How To Live,

I Will
Show To
Gilgamesh,

A Man Of
Strong
Feelings

Look
At Him

Gaze At
His Face

He Is A
Handsome
Youth
Full Of
Sweetness

His Entire
Body Drips
With Pleasure

He Is Mightier
In Strength
Than You
Without
Sleeping
Day Or
Night!

Enkidu, It Is
The Order Of
Your Twisted
Thoughts That
Must Change!

It Is
Gilgamesh
Whom
Shamhat
Loves!

And Anu,
Enlil,
And La
Have
Enlarged
His Mind

Even Before
You Came
From The
Mountain

Gilgamesh
In Uruk
Had Dreams
Of You

Gilgamesh
Got Up
And Told Of
The Dream

Saying To
His Mother:

Mother,
I Had
A Dream
Last Night

Stars Of
The Sky
Appeared

And Some
Kind Of
Meteorite
Of Anu
Fell Next
To Me

I Tried
To Lift It

But It
Was Too
Mighty
For Me

I Tried
To Turn
It Over

But I
Could Not
Move It

The Land
Of Uruk
Stood
Around It

The Whole
Land Had
Assembled
Around It

The People
Were Crowding
Round About It

The Men
Clustered
Around It

And Kissed
Its Feet
As If It
Were A
Little Baby!

I Loved It
And Embraced
It As A Wife

I Laid It Down
At Your Feet

And You
Made It
Compete
With Me.

The Mother
Of Gilgamesh

The Wise And
All-Knowing

Said To
Her Lord,

Rimat-Ninsun

The Wise And
All-Knowing

Said To
Gilgamesh:

As For
The Stars
Of The
Sky That
Appeared

And The
Meteorite
Of Anu
That Fell
Down Next
To You

You Tried
To Lift It

But It
Was Too
Mighty
For You

You Tried
To Turn
It Over

But You
Could Not
Move It

You Laid
It At
My Feet

And With
It I Made
You Compete

And You
Loved And
Embraced It
As A Wife:

There Will
Come To You
A Mighty Man

A Companion
Who Saves
His Friend

He Is The
Mightiest
In The Land
The Strongest

His Strength
Is Mighty
As The
Meteorite
Of Anu!

You Will
Love Him
And Embrace
Him As
A Wife

And It
Is He
Who Will
Save You
Again And
Again

Your Dream
Is Good And
Favorable!

A Second
Time–

Gilgamesh
Said To
His Mother:

Mother,
I Have Had
Another
Dream:

At The
Door Of My
Bedroom

There Lay
An Axe

And People
Had Gathered
About It

The Land
Of Uruk
Stood
Around It

The People
Were Crowding
Around It

I Laid It Down
At Your Feet

I Loved It
And Embraced
It As A Wife

And You
Made It
Compete
With Me

The Mother
Of Gilgamesh

The Wise And
All-Knowing

Said To
Her Son,

Rimat-Ninsun

The Wise And
All-Knowing

Said To
Gilgamesh:

The Axe
That You
Saw Is
A Man

You Will
Love Him

And
Embrace
Him As
A Wife

But I Will
Make Him
Compete
With You

There Will
Come To You
A Mighty Man

A Companion
Who Saves
His Friend

He Is The
Mightiest
In The Land

He Is The
Strongest

His Strength
Is Mighty As
The Meteorite
Of Anu!

Gilgamesh
Spoke To
His Mother
Saying:

By The
Command
Of Enlil

The Great
Counselor

So May
It Come
To Pass!

May I Have
A Friend
And Adviser

A Friend
And Adviser
May I Have!

You Have
Made Clear
For Me
The Dreams
About Him!"

After The
Harlot
Told Of
The Dreams
Of Gilgamesh
To Enkidu

The Two
Of Them
Made Love




