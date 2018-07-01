The Epic of Gilgamesh - Tablet I, Part III: The Fall

Third Day
They Came
To The
Appointed
Place
And The
Trapper
And The
Harlot
Sat Down
And Waited
They Sat
Opposite The
Watering Hole
For One Day,
Then Another
The Animals
Came And
Drank At The
Watering Hole
The Wild
Beasts Came
And Slaked
Their Thirst
With Water
Then He–
Enkidu
Offspring of
The Mountain
Who Eats
Grasses
With The
Gazelles
Came To
Drink At The
Watering Hole
With The
Animals
With The
Wild Beasts
He Slaked
His Thirst
With Water
Then Shamhat
Saw Him,
The First
Kind of Man
A Wild One
From The
Wild Deep
"It Is He,
Shamhat!
Open Your
Folded Arms!
Expose Your
Sex So He
Will Wish
For Your
Pleasure
Do Not Be
Restrained
But Take
His Energy!
When He
Sees You
He Will
Draw Near
To You
Spread Out
Your Robe
So He Can
Lie Upon You
And Perform
For This
Wild Man
The Task Of
Womankind!
His Animals
Who Grew Up In
His Wilderness
Will Become
Alien To Him
And His Lust
Will Groan
Over You."
Shamhat
Loosened Her
Breasts And
Exposed Her
Sex And He
Wished For
Her Pleasure
She Was Not
Restrained
But Took
His Energy
She Spread
Out Her Robe
So He Lay
Upon Her
She Performed
For Him
The Task of
Womankind
His Lust
Groaned
Over Her
For Six Days
And Seven Nights
Enkidu Stayed
Aroused And
Had Intercourse
With The Harlot
Until He Was
Satisfied By
Her Charms
But When He
Looked Again
At His Animals,
The Gazelles,
Seeing Enkidu,
Darted Away
The Wild Animals
Kept A Distance
From His Body
Enkidu Was
Utterly Spent
His Knees
Wanted To
Dart Away
With His
Animals
But Failed
Diminished,
Enkidu's
Running
Was Not
As Before
But Then
He Stood
Upright
For His
Understanding
Had Increased
Turning Back
To The Harlot
He Sat Down
At Her Feet
Gazing Into
Her Face,
His Ears
Attended As
The Harlot
Spoke And
Said to
Enkidu:
"You Are
Beautiful
Enkidu
You Are
Like A
God
Why Do You
Run Around
The Wilderness
With The
Wild Beasts?
Come And Let
Me Bring You
Into Uruk-Haven
To The
Holy Temple
of Anu
and Ishtar
The Place Of
Gilgamesh
Who Is Wise
To Perfection
But Who Struts
And Holds His
Power Over
The People Like
A Wild Bull."
What She
Kept Saying
Found Favor
With Him
Becoming
Aware
Of Himself,
He Sought
A Friend
Enkidu Spoke
To The Harlot:
"Come, Shamhat,
Take Me Away
With You To
The Holy Temple
The House
Of Anu
And Ishtar
The Place Of
Gilgamesh
Who Is Wise
To Perfection
But Who Struts
And Holds His
Power Over
The People Like
A Wild Bull.
And I Will
Challenge
The Man
Let Me
Shout Out
In Uruk:
I AM THE
MIGHTY ONE
Lead Me In
And I Will
Change The
Entire Order
He Whose
Strength Is
The Mightiest
Is The One
Born In The
Wilderness!"
Shamhat
Said To
Enkidu:
"Come, Let Us
Go So He May
See Your Face
I Will Lead You
To Gilgamesh
I Know Where
He Will Be
Look About
Enkidu, Inside
Uruk-Haven
Where The People
Show Off In
Skirted Finery
Where Every
Day Is A Day
For A Feast
Where The
Lyre and Drum
Ever Play
Where Harlots
Stand Around
Beautifully
Dripping With
Pleasure Full
of Laughter
And Where
The Sheets
Are Spread
Upon The
Couch of Night
Enkidu,
You Who Do
Not Know
How To Live,
I Will
Show To
Gilgamesh,
A Man Of
Strong
Feelings
Look
At Him
Gaze At
His Face
He Is A
Handsome
Youth
Full Of
Sweetness
His Entire
Body Drips
With Pleasure
He Is Mightier
In Strength
Than You
Without
Sleeping
Day Or
Night!
Enkidu, It Is
The Order Of
Your Twisted
Thoughts That
Must Change!
It Is
Gilgamesh
Whom
Shamhat
Loves!
And Anu,
Enlil,
And La
Have
Enlarged
His Mind
Even Before
You Came
From The
Mountain
Gilgamesh
In Uruk
Had Dreams
Of You
Gilgamesh
Got Up
And Told Of
The Dream
Saying To
His Mother:
Mother,
I Had
A Dream
Last Night
Stars Of
The Sky
Appeared
And Some
Kind Of
Meteorite
Of Anu
Fell Next
To Me
I Tried
To Lift It
But It
Was Too
Mighty
For Me
I Tried
To Turn
It Over
But I
Could Not
Move It
The Land
Of Uruk
Stood
Around It
The Whole
Land Had
Assembled
Around It
The People
Were Crowding
Round About It
The Men
Clustered
Around It
And Kissed
Its Feet
As If It
Were A
Little Baby!
I Loved It
And Embraced
It As A Wife
I Laid It Down
At Your Feet
And You
Made It
Compete
With Me.
The Mother
Of Gilgamesh
The Wise And
All-Knowing
Said To
Her Lord,
Rimat-Ninsun
The Wise And
All-Knowing
Said To
Gilgamesh:
As For
The Stars
Of The
Sky That
Appeared
And The
Meteorite
Of Anu
That Fell
Down Next
To You
You Tried
To Lift It
But It
Was Too
Mighty
For You
You Tried
To Turn
It Over
But You
Could Not
Move It
You Laid
It At
My Feet
And With
It I Made
You Compete
And You
Loved And
Embraced It
As A Wife:
There Will
Come To You
A Mighty Man
A Companion
Who Saves
His Friend
He Is The
Mightiest
In The Land
The Strongest
His Strength
Is Mighty
As The
Meteorite
Of Anu!
You Will
Love Him
And Embrace
Him As
A Wife
And It
Is He
Who Will
Save You
Again And
Again
Your Dream
Is Good And
Favorable!
A Second
Time–
Gilgamesh
Said To
His Mother:
Mother,
I Have Had
Another
Dream:
At The
Door Of My
Bedroom
There Lay
An Axe
And People
Had Gathered
About It
The Land
Of Uruk
Stood
Around It
The People
Were Crowding
Around It
I Laid It Down
At Your Feet
I Loved It
And Embraced
It As A Wife
And You
Made It
Compete
With Me
The Mother
Of Gilgamesh
The Wise And
All-Knowing
Said To
Her Son,
Rimat-Ninsun
The Wise And
All-Knowing
Said To
Gilgamesh:
The Axe
That You
Saw Is
A Man
You Will
Love Him
And
Embrace
Him As
A Wife
But I Will
Make Him
Compete
With You
There Will
Come To You
A Mighty Man
A Companion
Who Saves
His Friend
He Is The
Mightiest
In The Land
He Is The
Strongest
His Strength
Is Mighty As
The Meteorite
Of Anu!
Gilgamesh
Spoke To
His Mother
Saying:
By The
Command
Of Enlil
The Great
Counselor
So May
It Come
To Pass!
May I Have
A Friend
And Adviser
A Friend
And Adviser
May I Have!
You Have
Made Clear
For Me
The Dreams
About Him!"
After The
Harlot
Told Of
The Dreams
Of Gilgamesh
To Enkidu
The Two
Of Them
Made Love
