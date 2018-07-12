The Supreme Court Is A Mirage

I.
Nine people shouldn't have the final say over disputes among 300 million people. I don't care if they're the oldest lawyers in America. I also don't care that they work in a Greek temple replica in a swamp in Virginia, dressed in black wizard's robes like Hogwarts students. None of that impresses me. In the end they're just nine people like you and me. What gives them the right to order anyone around? Because they were picked by the winner of a nationwide popularity contest? Because they were confirmed by 51 winners of statewide popularity contests? Because the people who decide those winners are so informed and rational about politics?
II.
What are you saying, Wes? You don't believe in the Constitution? I thought you were a libertarian for God's sake!
No I believe in the Constitution. Of course I believe in it. I've read the whole thing. And after I got to the end of the document, I realized something that seems like it might be relevant–
The only people who signed it were these guys (in 1787, on the inside of a sheep skin, with a feather dipped in ink):
|
Attest William Jackson Secretary
Yep, nope. I don't see my signature anywhere in there. Do you see yours? Did you sign that? Did any of us? Nope!
No living person in America today ever signed that. It's the charter document of a corporation responsible for two centuries and a half of mass theft, murder, and mayhem, under the pretense of law and order. And none of us ever agreed in writing to any of it.
Frankly I do think it'd be a pretty damn good start just to go by what it says in there, but the truth is none of these politicians believe in the Constitution. It might as well be toilet paper to them. They're not even pretending to try to keep it anymore. This isn't a nation governed by laws. It's just Game of Thrones writ large, an unsavory cast of ambitious psychopaths fighting each other to sit on the throne and pull the levers of power.
III.
So what are you saying you prefer– anarchy?
No. I'm saying this is anarchy. You already have it now. There's just 300 million different individual people living within the borders of the U.S., living out their lives and pursuiting their happiness, and most of them know how to behave and treat others with respect and dignity, and know how to govern themselves.
But those who style themselves the rulers, the lawmakers, the keepers of order– are clearly grabbing as much money and power as they can by violating as much of the entire notion of law and order as they can possibly get away with.
At this point in U.S. history, how many blatantly unconstitutional things has our government done? Hmmm? How many billions of dollars of American wealth has been appropriated to be tied up in massive cabinet-level bureaucracies that wouldn't even exist if lawmakers were keeping to the Constitution?
IV.
That's why I say the Supreme Court is stupid.
Ever since Marbury v. Madison in 1803, their entire purpose is to make sure the damn U.S. isn't stepping outside the bounds of the Constitution, and if that's the measure of their success as an institution they are a failure of titanic proportions!
|Actual picture of the Supreme Court
safeguarding your Constitutional rights.
(Trump Supporter:) That's why it's so important we keep electing good Republican presidents, so we can undo the damage all the liberals have done and start restraining government to its proper role within the Constitution!
So you think Republican appointees to this great nation's High (Out Of Its Mind) Court have been doing their best to keep the federal government in check, and that it's only been the Democratic appointees' fault that the U.S. has gotten so out of control violating the Constitution? Impossible! For the last fifty years there have been 19 Supreme Court appointments...
Democrats appointed five of them.
Republicans appointed fourteen.
If you look at the amount of years spent deciding cases by each "Justice" and break it down by party appointment, the ratio is about the same. So don't come in here with that partisan claptrap, and all your bullshit chants and slogans and hats and shit.
Republicans are not libertarian. They are not constitutionalists or strict constructionists. They are not even conservative. They're just branded that way for the unwitting masses to consume, and are no more different from Democrats than Coke is from Pepsi.
Republican presidents and their Supreme Court appointees have been pouring fuel on the fire of the federal government's unconstitutional conflagration of unchecked, chaotic tyranny.
V.
Don't believe me?
I'll give you an example.
Was ObamaCare constitutional?
Wait a second, back up a minute...
Is the entire cabinet level Department of Health and Human Services with its $1 trillion annual budget constitutional?
Hmmmmmm.....
Amendment X (reserved powers):
|
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
Okay.....
Article I, Section 8 (enumerated powers):
|
The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;
Yeah, that would be a "No." There's nothing in the Constitution that says the United States has any role to play in the practice of medicine in America, and there's something in the Constitution that says if it doesn't specifically enumerate a power for the federal government, then the federal government's not allowed to do it.
So what gives?
The Supreme Court gives.
Like a cheeto for a deadbolt on a door.
VI.
Conservatives complain about judicial activism all the time, as in the cases of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, wherein these nine unelected wise ones jumped through the rim of their own buttholes to hallucinate a Constitutionally protected right to abortion. As the Washington Examiner puts it:
|
'[The Supreme Court] found a “right to privacy” “emanating” from the Bill of Rights, and that emanation cast a “penumbra” in which the court spotted a fundamental right to abort an unborn baby up to the moment of birth. The ruling held that, in effect, states may not make laws to protect the unborn baby until the seventh month of pregnancy. Even in the final trimester, the court ordered states to grant a broad “health of the mother” exception to any restrictions on abortion.
And I'm with conservatives against judicial activism insofar as legislating from the bench is concerned, but wouldn't it be nice if the courts were less passive about enforcing the Constitution against the untrammeled, breakneck expansion of the federal government into every aspect of our lives, steamrolling over the constitutional guarantees of liberty every step of the way?
VII.
So back to the "Affordable Care Act," named as it is in the most astonishingly Orwellian fashion. There can be no getting around the fact that ObamaCare is unconstitutional because there is no enumerated power of the federal government in Article I or II of the Constitution allowing for it to compel its citizens to purchase insurance. That's even more of a mirage in the rightfully barren desert of constitutionally enumerated powers than the right to abort is a hallucination of guaranteed protections.
Okay now, MAGA hats: for the million dollar grand price, the all expenses paid vacation to Ambergris Caye, and the neeeww car– which Supreme Court Justice was the swing vote that incredibly upheld ObamaCare as perfectly within the bounds of the U.S. Constitution? And the answer is....
|Chief Justice John Roberts!
Appointed by REPUBLICAN President George W. Bush!
And the million dollar grand prize, all expenses paid vacation, and new car go to some big wig health insurance executive.
Doesn't matter what you answered– your prize is higher insurance premiums and higher deductibles. Thanks for playing!
VIII.
But it gets even better. Come stand at the edge of the abyss with me and peer in. Do you remember what John Robert's legal argument was as to why ObamaCare was constitutional? Oh it's bitterly absurd. If this shit doesn't redpill you into complete despairing disillusionment with the entire federal system and the farce of constitutional government there's nothing I can do for you. You are hopelessly, willfully lost in state-loving, bootlicking, partisan la la land. Okay ready for it?
Writing in an opinion for himself in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius, Chief Justice John Roberts upheld ObamaCare's individual mandate (requiring Americans to purchase health insurance policies) on the basis that the fine imposed by Congress on anyone who doesn't buy an insurance product from a private financial corporation is constitutional because of Congress' power to tax:
|
"..it is abundantly clear the Constitution does not guarantee that individuals may avoid taxation through inactivity. A capitation, after all, is a tax that everyone must pay simply for existing, and capitations are expressly contemplated by the Constitution. The Court today holds that our Constitution protects us from federal regulation under the Commerce Clause so long as we abstain from the regulated activity. But from its creation, the Constitution has made no such promise with respect to taxes.
Only one problem with that.
And it's kind of a big problem.
The U.S. Senate passed ObamaCare in December 2009.
Then the U.S. House approved the bill in March 2010.
Problem is....
|Article I Section 7. All Bills for raising...
|...Revenue shall originate in the...
|...House of Representatives[!!!]
So the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the top legal authority in the United States, approved a patently unconstitutional intrusion into the lives and personal finances of 300 million people, compelling them to buy a financial product, on the basis that it wasn't really compelling them to buy a product, it was just a tax (for not buying the product). But Constitutionally it couldn't have been a tax, because taxes must originate in the House.
The Framers set it up that way, a bicameral legislature with every member of the lower house up for reelection every two years, and tax bills can only originate from that house so they're less likely to pass them and face the voters' imminent wrath. It was to keep government small. But the Supreme Court, who's suppose to call a foul when the federal government violates the Constitution, just lets one violation after another slide for 250 years and that's how you get this behemoth tyrannical federal government we have today. And of course it does. The Supreme Court is part of the federal government. And it's just a bunch of old people wearing wizard's robes with no police force at their command.
So how can it really be a check on federal tyranny?
IX.
Yes. This government in Washington is a mafia state that does as much as it can get away with to plunder, control, and destroy, not a constitutional government. Still think electing Republicans is going to help keep the federal government in check?
Then you're the reason why it's so out of control.
It's as apparent with the Supreme Court as it is with the White House and Congress, that it doesn't matter who you put in there. Fighting over that is a waste of time. The entire bloody edifice is structurally rotten. This Is The United States.
