A Conversation With A Rep From Docademic (MTC Coin)

Last week I had some hard questions for John McAfee, who's been flogging Docademic's MTC Coin all year on Twitter. He didn't respond, but I did get an email from a Docademic rep who very graciously offered to Facetime me and answer some of my questions. I had some tough criticisms implicit in a lot of my questions about Docademic, but was careful to state:
"I might not know enough about it to really understand what it is, and I'm perfectly willing to entertain that possibility, so if you have any answers to these questions to set me straight, feel welcome to fire away in the comments. I'd like to hear from you."
I was expecting maybe someone who's investing in MTC coin to answer some of my questions, but I was happy to hear straight from Docademic. To begin with, my first question was:
"What's the advantage of having a currency that you can exchange for only one kind of service? I mean what's the point of that? ... Why not just buy medical services through Docademic's app with bitcoin? Or with U.S. dollars? Now again, I'm perfectly open to the possibility that I'm missing something here and I just don't know enough to understand."
Well that possibility turned out to be the case. You don't use MTC coin to pay for telemedicine services over Docademic. The services are free. They're provided free of charge to anyone who wants to talk to a doctor on their phone and get an opinion about something related to their health. In return what Docademic gets is data that they are making available to medical researchers, and it's the researchers who pay in MTC coin to access the data in Docademic's growing database.
The rep insists it's a blockchain, but I think that's a word that is being overused in the Bitcoin era because of all the excitement over it. If it doesn't have certain qualitative characteristics that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have, I think it's a fancy word with marketing value to describe a database– okay maybe a blockchain-like database.
To use an analogy, it's like when companies started setting up intranets that connected computers together in their internal network. That wasn't the same as the Internet. Maybe it used some of the same technologies of the Internet, but it wasn't the Internet. Same thing with a lot of blockchains. For me this isn't trifling quibble over definitions.
It makes a great difference because what I'm interested in is private currencies that provide a financial service that fiat currencies have historically held a monopoly over. Docademic is not that, so it's not something I would be interested in investing in, but that doesn't mean it isn't an interesting and forward thinking tech and medicine startup. Telemedicine services are inherently going to be quite thin compared to what you can get in a hospital, but that doesn't mean it isn't assuring or helpful to be able to get a doctor on the phone for free, especially in developing countries.