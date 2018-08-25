H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
T W I T T E R | E M A I L | C R Y P T O | S H O P
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Cody Wilson: "A visionary vision is scary..."
"Could start a revolution, polluting the airwaves..."
Cody's raising funds to fight the multiple lawsuits filed against him by several powerful state attorneys general for exercising his First Amendment rights and helping you exercise your Second Amendment rights.
Alex Jones: "Sometimes I want to get on YouTube and just let loose..."
Gary Johnson: "If it were up to me, these lobbyists would stop coming up to me..."
Cody Wilson: "A visionary vision is scary..."
2018-08-25T13:41:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
comedy|libertarian blog|libertarian website|Libertarians|thl guns|thl tube|