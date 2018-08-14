Jordan Peterson Calls Censorship of Alex Jones A Catastrophe

Jordan Peterson joins Steven Crowder to discuss Alex Jones/Info Wars being banned from various social media/tech sites and how it relates to the free speech issue.
I had some of the same thoughts the day it happened:
"These tech companies have also now painted themselves into a corner and by exercising this extraordinary prerogative to decide what is and isn't acceptable, they have now taken the onus upon themselves to be responsible for everything that is said on their platforms, and will invite more pressure from politically motivated factions to inspect and police every bit of content on their networks. By doing this they have unnecessarily burdened and weakened themselves and weakened the user experience."