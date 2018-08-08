H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Let's Make Election Day "Buy Crypto Day"
With the U.S. 2018 midterm election fast approaching, and another offering of the perennial choice between a giant douche bag and a crap sandwich to lie and lull the American populace into resigned complacency as the wantonly exploitative, corrupt military-monetary hegemony continues to steamroll over humanity– a bright and hopeful alternative emerges.
Advocates of a better, freer, more civilized world should rally together and place a vote of no confidence in the systemically corrupt political edifice by making every U.S. election day from this one on out Buy Crypto Day. Let the electorate speak as one withered, divided voice with its continued slide into historically abysmal voter turnout, and its increasingly cynical partisanship exemplified by the weary acceptance of increasingly more radical and contentious lessers of two evils. (It should not have to be pointed out that the lesser of two evils is still evil).
We who see a better way outside of the "Heads I win Tails you Lose" Catch-22 inherent in democratic participation, will speak with our own unified voice as it gathers strength to forge a new world order of truly and finally inviolable policies of truth and justice that hard code the principles of equality into an impregnable machine of monetary equality that transcends borders and eschews centralized, untrustable authorities.
What if every U.S. election day from here on out, the crypto market surged as a vote of no confidence in politics?
W. E. Messamore
