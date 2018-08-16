H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Nate Silver Forecasts House Race And It Doesn't Matter Anyways...
Nate Silver forecasts (m) a 3 in 4 chance the Democrats take control of the House of Reps, and a 1 in 4 chance the Republicans keep control.
I'm loath to make predictions of any kind in an era of such chaos and sudden, unexpected change, but based on what happened last time the polling experts forecast U.S. election results, I'm going to have to interpret this as definitive proof that Republicans will keep control of the House this November.
But none of that matters anyways, because whichever party takes control of the House, the president will keep waging unconstitutional wars whether the House declares them or not, and the House will do nothing about it; the Senate will keep unconstitutionally originating major overhauls of the economy as tax bills even though those are supposed to originate in the House, and the Supreme Court will do nothing about it; the House members will keep representing the government and corporate interests to you, not you to the government (did you really think they were your reps, dummy?); the federal budgets will keep growing; and nothing will ever change, and the swamp business will carry on as usual. Anybody who's paid attention to U.S. politics for about ten years should know this is how it works, but I'll be damned if there's not a reason doomsday prophets usually predict the end of the world somewhere between 4 to 8 years from the date of their prediction, and that's exactly the length of election cycles in the United States– because that's the amount of time it takes the average person to forget.
2018-08-16T18:51:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
THL Originals|THL Politics|