Rand Paul Endorses Libertarian Gary Johnson For U.S. Senate

In a press release Tuesday, the Tea Party Senator from Kentucky, and relentless thorn in the side of establishment Republicans and Democrats, announced he is endorsing the Libertarian Party candidate in New Mexico's 2018 Senate contest:
"I have an important announcement today. I'm endorsing Gary Johnson for US Senate.
Gary Johnson is a true fiscal conservative. As Governor, he reduced the size of government while improving services. He cut taxes, and he set what may be a record by vetoing more than 700 unnecessary pieces of legislation.
His leadership on issues of government overreach, protecting Americans’ Fourth Amendment rights against mass surveillance, and common sense foreign policy is sorely needed in the United States Senate, for New Mexico and the nation.
He will be an important ally and a critical independent voice."
How you can help if you don't live in New Mexico:
DONATE here: https://www.garyjohnsonsenate.com/donate
How you can help if you do live in New Mexico:
Volunteer here https://www.garyjohnsonsenate.com/volunteer
Please do what you can to help elect Gary Johnson to the US Senate.
In Liberty,
Rand Paul, MD