The #1 Proven Most Effective Powerful Nootropic Stack

No hype. No gimmicks. No bullshit.
I'm not trying to sell you overpriced pills.
I'm not trying to sell you bulk powders.
This is a libertarian website, not an online retailer of nootropic pills and powder stacks. So I've got no horse in this race.
I'm just trying to help my fellow libertarians and anyone else who's reading to become healthy, wealthy, and wise.
The number one scientifically proven and time-tested most effective nootropic stack for all human history has been and always will be the one and only tried and true:
Tobacco
Coffee
Meat
Nicotine, caffeine, and protein.
You put those substances in your body on a regular schedule every day, and you will significantly improve cognitive function, particularly higher order executive functions, memory retention, enhanced creativity, and increased motivation.
Tobacco, coffee, and meat is the number one proven most effective nootropic stack that's always worked for people, and the historical market demand for these commodities as well as a preponderance of scientific research back that up.
Forget Woo Woo New Nootropics.
Old Nootropics Are Best Nootropics.
Nootropics are the category of cognitive enhancing drugs and nutritional supplements that are all the rage among the life-hacking, productivity-maxing go-getters of today.
The word is a neologistic combination of the Greek words for "mind" and "turn," designating drugs and supplements in this category as substances that "turn the mind" (on).
Everyone's looking for a magic pill these days.
The burgeoning nootropics industry has built a multi-billion dollar business in part out of the deep, dreamlike archetypal fascination with pills borne of an ancient Western myth regarding magic beans that originated 5,000 years ago and finds modern expression in the English faerie tale Jack and The Beanstalk.
In this ancient dream, magic beans lift the story's hero to a transcendent state. The magic beanstalk that grows out of the ground and towers upward into the heavens is the same as Jacob's ladder, which creates a point of access between heaven and earth, and upon which Jacob saw angels ascending and descending, creating a dynamic interface between the above and the below, the abstract and the concrete, the world of ideas and the realm of their possible manifestation.
We seekers of knowledge, we vital ones who yearn for transcendence and potent transformation into better versions of ourselves, we visionary ones who plan to build something of enduring value here on earth for ourselves and our loved ones, we covet the magic beans that would grow for us this magic beanstalk, this Jacob's ladder, this bridge between the world of potential we see and the world around us.
And the merchants of these nootropics, for all the aura of scientific modernity in which they have wrapped their wares as a glowing mantel, have offered us these nearly irresistible magic beans that haunt the recesses of our cultural memory.
But the scientific evidence behind the efficacy of the modern nootropic classification of herbal supplements and drugs as cognitive and performance enhancers is scant.
Even the pharmaceutical drugs in this category (such as piracetam and modafinil) that are known to have dramatic neurological effects, have been mostly studied for their efficacy in treating cognitive impairments caused by neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and narcolepsy, but there is little in the way of scientific evidence that neurologically healthy individuals will become more focused, motivated, studious, or productive if they take these drugs.
Nicotine's Nootropic Effects
You can spend all day reading productivity articles online while the clock ticks away. Some of the advice they give is incredibly useful, and it is to anyone's credit that they will take time to think and learn about how to improve themselves and become more effective at getting what they want out of life, instead of numbing themselves with fleeting, stupid pastimes like decadent television programming and other forms of chronic masturbation.
But you already know smoking increases productivity.
That's why miserly, clock-watching, money grubbing employers allow their employees to take cigarette breaks.
Why on earth would any employer let his employees take frequent breaks throughout the work day while getting paid on the company's time, just to enjoy a completely non-work-related luxurious pleasure merely for their own satisfaction?
That's crazy talk! We both know how it works. That would never fly. The reason employers let their smokers step away from work, while they're being paid, to go outside and just stand there, looking at the clouds, is because smoking makes workers more productive. When they get back from their smoke break, they're more focused, diligent, and motivated.
The Science Behind Smoking and Productivity
The scientific literature on the subject is clear.
"To my knowledge, nicotine is the most reliable cognitive enhancer that we currently have, bizarrely," says Jennifer Rusted, professor of experimental psychology at Sussex University in Britain. "The cognitive-enhancing effects of nicotine in a normal population are more robust than you get with any other agent. With Provigil, for instance, the evidence for cognitive benefits is nowhere near as strong as it is for nicotine."
She has to say it's "bizarre" because it's basically politically incorrect to say anything positive about cigarette smoking, but there's nothing bizarre about it. The cognitive enhancements of tobacco are what have made it one of the most highly valued and traded commodities in all of human history. After its introduction to European civilization amid the Columbian Exchange, tobacco became so highly sought after that the early English colony of Jamestown used it as currency and began exporting it as a cash crop. Tobacco is the export that saved Virginia from ruin.
A study published in 2001 by the Journal of Biological Psychiatry is summarized thusly:
"Nicotine and other nicotinic agonists have been found to improve performance on attention and memory tasks. Clinical studies using nicotine skin patches have demonstrated the efficacy of nicotine in treating cognitive impairments associated with Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Experimental animal studies have demonstrated the persistence of nicotine-induced working memory improvement with chronic exposure, in addition to the efficacy of a variety of nicotinic agonists. Mechanistic studies have found that α7 and α4β2 nicotinic receptors in the hippocampus are critical for nicotinic involvement in cognitive function."
In 2018, Bentham Science publishers summarized the results of a study that found:
"Preclinical models and human studies have demonstrated that nicotine has cognitiveenhancing effects. Attention, working memory, fine motor skills and episodic memory functions are particularly sensitive to nicotine's effects. Recent studies have demonstrated that the α4, β2, and α7 subunits of the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) participate in the cognitive-enhancing effects of nicotine. Imaging studies have been instrumental in identifying brain regions where nicotine is active, and research on the dynamics of large-scale networks after activation by, or withdrawal from, nicotine hold promise for improved understanding of the complex actions of nicotine on human cognition."
Smoking increases testosterone levels
And get this: smoking makes you manlier.
It's not just a trope of cigarette advertising:
"Our objectives were to examine the association of cigarette smoking and serum levels of sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), total testosterone (TT) and free testosterone (FT) in a large male population. Data from 2,021 men (989 nonsmokers and 1,032 smokers), aged 20-69, were collected from the Fangchenggang Area Male Health and Examination survey using an in-person interview and self-administered questionnaires from September to December, 2009. We have found the following: (a) smokers had significantly higher TT and FT levels compared to nonsmokers, even after stratification as per age, BMI, triglycerides and alcohol consumption. (b) Both TT (r = -0.083, P < 0.001) and FT (r = -0.271, P < 0.001) levels were negatively correlated to the amount of tobacco exposure. (c) Smoking was an independent influencing factor for the levels of both TT (unadjusted OR = 1.64, 95% CI: 1.33-2.01, P < 0.001; adjusted OR = 1.69, 95% CI: 1.34-2.13, P < 0.001) and FT (unadjusted OR = 1.32, 95% CI: 1.08-1.61, P = 0.007; adjusted OR = 1.27, 95% CI: 1-1.61, P = 0.050) levels in multivariate logistic regression models before and after adjusting for age, BMI, fasting blood glucose, triglycerides, alcohol consumption and estradiol."
If you want to know why millennials aren't as productive and aggressive as previous generations, and also why we're the most overweight generation since records began: We eat too much junk food, we masturbate too much, and we don't smoke.
Forget about the hyped nootropics pills and powders. Stick with the tried and true. Start smoking every day and see if you can't make more measured progress toward your goals.
What about my health?
Ladies we're going to need you to step it up.
If you're not dying, you're not trying.
Do you really want to live forever in your current state? As the imminent philosopher Joe Elliot of Def Leppard once said while wearing tights and more makeup and hairspray than your momma does– I've got something to say: It's better to burn out than fade away! And those guys made millions of dollars. So who are you going to listen to? A frankly obnoxious anti-smoking ad made by a prudish, politically correct, tofu-eating liberal who's never going to invent anything, or science and rock star millionaires?
Look you're the one who went Googling for the most effective nootropic stack, if you don't like the answer, then you just can't handle the truth. Go ahead and keep not smoking, and have another bag of Doritos, and swill it down with some Mountain Dew while congratulating yourself on looking out for your health, and read another article on how to be more productive while some real men out there who truly have the desire to win and make something of themselves are smoking and getting it done!
At the rate medicine is advancing, they'll probably come up with a super-effective, non-miserable cure for cancer, stroke, and heart attack in the next couple decades just in time to save you in case you are one of the unlucky ones that comes down with a terrible disease or disorder from smoking.
And because you smoked and worked hard and accomplished your goals, you'll actually have the money to pay for the treatment at the scam level prices the highly corrupt medical industry charges. But if you don't smoke, you might get cancer or have a stroke anyways, but without making your fortune to help you pay for the novel life-saving treatment.
Smokeless tobacco
If that sounds crazy to you, no worries, there's another way to do this. You can always go with smokeless tobacco or even pure nicotine in a vaporizer or on a transdermal path.
When I was working at a major regional volume car dealership, midway through my 32 month career there, I was having a major sales slump. Things weren't going well. It was one bad thing after another that had sunk my confidence and my motivation. I had a couple bad customers that were incredibly abusive. I had a string of worthless leads. Now I was afraid because I needed to pay my bills, and the fear made it even harder for me to sell, became a self-perpetuating cycle of negativity and doubt. Customers can smell it on you, the desperation. They don't like or trust that.
It was sink or swim time, a truly climactic moment. I was in deep trouble. Driving to work one day I was desperately trying to come up with some plan to climb out of this hole. Desperation can be a great thing. It can lead to innovation. Necessity is the mother of invention. I thought about the two most productive guys in that dealership, the two most hard-working ones. Both were high-level managers in different departments. They were always the first people there. They were always working. Non-stop. What was it about them? How could I get some of their spirit? I needed it.
Then something I'd noticed about them suddenly occurred to me. Those two mama jamas always had a thick wad of dip in their cheek. That had to give them an edge. Sure they had an epic work ethic, but they were doping to give themselves the stamina for it. I was just a lowly salesman, not a manager, so I sure couldn't get away with dipping while helping customers, and besides, I didn't want to just swallow it all day like those savages.
So I went out and bought some transdermal patches from the drug store. The kind that people use to quit smoking. But I wasn't getting them to quit smoking. I was going to use them as a nootropic, as a cognitive enhancer to boost my focus and energy. Listen, this productivity secret I'm sharing with you is absolute gold. When I put on the patch the first time, it made me feel queasy and almost sick. So I cut it in half. Still queasy. So I cut it in fourths. Perfection. All of a sudden, I was motivated as all hell.
That month I sold more cars than any other month in my short career at the dealership, and I made over $10,000. I outsold the top salesman there who had been there for more than a decade. My managers were astounded by my sudden change in fortune. There were a few other factors that all came together for me, but this was one important ingredient in my success that month.
Coffee and Meat
I'm going to publish Parts II and III of this article later this month, with the scientific literature on caffeine and a diet rich in protein fat for cognitive enhancement. Your homework assignment for now is to define your goals for the month, then find a form of nicotine worthwhile to you and start supplementing with it, and see how much more productive you can be! It's okay to smoke.
