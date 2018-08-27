H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Monday, August 27, 2018
Ron Paul Schools John McCain on Live Television
"The real question you have to ask, is why do I get the most money from Active Duty Officers? Military personnel?"
It's true, Ron Paul raised more money from active duty military members than any other presidential candidate in either party that election, and his top three contributors were:
The U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Airforce.
I love the talking heads with Ron Paul in this like a reality television show or a mockumentary. This is amazing.
Lol at the way Ron Paul looks at John McCain when the warguy calls him an isolationist, like "Oh no, you did not just play yourself like that, son!"
Savage: "He's approaching it emotionally. He has so much invested in the war he's invested in. He has a misunderstanding of foreign policy. I don't think he has the vaguest idea about what the Founders taught– how beneficial it is to have a non-interventionist foreign policy. He uses the cliche of isolationism, and that is not what it is. And he really hasn't studied on all the blowback that the CIA has taught us and that we have suffered from."
2018-08-27T13:10:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
