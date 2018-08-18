Why These 30 Trusted Global Influencers Back Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies (Quotes)

1. Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder and Chair
"[Bitcoin] is working. There may be other currencies like it that may be even better. But in the meantime, there’s a big industry around Bitcoin. People have made fortunes off Bitcoin; some have lost money. It is volatile, but people make money off of volatility, too." (source)
2. Bill Gates, Microsoft Founder
Bill Gates told Entrepreneur, "Bitcoin is exciting because it shows how cheap it can be. Bitcoin is better than currency in that you don’t have to be physically in the same place and, of course, for large transactions, currency can get pretty inconvenient."
3. Jack Dorsey, Founder and CEO of Twitter and Square
Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, expects bitcoin to become the single global currency within the next decade, he told the Sunday Times newspaper. Dorsey, who invests in Bitcoin, expects the currency to be used for every day purchases like coffee and said its ascendance to world currency status will happen over 10 years, "but it could go faster."
4. Steve Wozniak, Apple Founder
"I buy into what Jack Dorsey says, not that I necessarily believe it's going to happen, but because I want it to be that way, that is so pure thinking... Bitcoin is mathematically defined, there is a certain quantity of bitcoin, there's a way it's distributed... and it's pure and there's no human running, there's no company running and it's just... growing and growing... and surviving, that to me says something that is natural and nature is more important than all our human conventions... Only Bitcoin is pure digital gold... and I totally buy into that. All the others tend to give up some of the aspects of Bitcoin. For example, being totally decentralized and having no central control. That's the first one they have to give up to try to have a business model." (source)
5. Peter Thiel, PayPal Founder, Early Facebook Investor
"There will be one online equivalent to gold, and the one you'd bet on would be the biggest... [Bitcoin is] like bars of gold in a vault that never move, and it's a sort of hedge of sorts against the whole world falling apart." (source)
6. Eric Schmidt, Alphabet Inc. Executive Chairman
"[Bitcoin] is a remarkable cryptographic achievement. The ability to create something which is not duplicable in the digital world has enormous value." (source)
7. Paul Buchheit, Creator and Lead Developer of Gmail and Google AdSense, and the one who suggested Google's former motto "Don't be evil" in 2000
"Bitcoin may be the TCP/IP of money." (source)
8. Tyler Winklevoss, Winklevoss Capital Management Founder
Tyler, who along with his twin brother, Cameron, invested $11 million in bitcoin in 2014 without selling a Satoshi since, says, "We have elected to put our money and faith in a mathematical framework that is free of politics and human error." (source)
9. Howard Schultz, Starbucks Chairman and Founder
"I believe that we are heading into a new age in which blockchain technology is going to provide a significant level of a digital currency that is going to have a consumer application. And I believe that Starbucks is in a unique position to take advantage of that." (source)
10. John McAfee, McAfee Associates Founder and Creator of McAfee Antivirus Software
"I have a doctorate in point-set-topology. It predicts BC at $2,431,013 in 3 years. other math systems - between $1,900,000 and $2,600,00." (July 2017)
11. Kim Dotcom, Founder and CEO of MegaUpload
"[Bitcoin] is a very exciting development, it might lead to a world currency. I think over the next decade it will grow to become one of the most important ways to pay for things and transfer assets." (source)
12. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
"I regret making [critical comments last year saying Bitcoin is a fraud]," Dimon said in a recent interview with Fox Business.
13. Jeff Currie, Global head of commodities research, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
"I don’t see why there is all this hostility to it," Currie recently said in an interview on Bloomberg television, "[Bitcoin is] not much different than gold."
14. Bill Miller, Miller Value Partners Founder ($2.3 billion in assets)
"I believe there is still a nontrivial chance Bitcoin goes to zero, but each day it does not, that chance declines as more venture capital flows into the Bitcoin ecosystem and more people become familiar with Bitcoin and buy it." (source)
15. Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital Management Founder
"I think it will be an asset class that will work over time. I’m not sure how to value it yet, I really have no idea ... I think there’s a digital gold rush that’s gone on. I think a whole bunch of people are going to lose a lot of money. These ICOs? You’re going to see a bunch of them go completely broke. A bunch of them are frauds, and that’s going to be problematic for all the people that just rushed in. And so I feel like it’s a bit of a mania at the moment, but I think in the long term, it’s a viable asset class." (Source)
16. James Gorman, Morgan Stanley CEO
"[Bitcoin is] certainly something more than just a fad... The concept of anonymous currency is a very interesting concept– interesting for the privacy protections it gives people, interesting because what it says to the central-banking system about controlling that." (source)
17. Abigail Johnson, Fidelity Investments CEO ($2.4 trillion in assets)
"I'm a believer... I'm one of the few standing before you today from a large financial-services company that has not given up on digital currencies... The Internet wasn't just a more efficient way to send letters– it spawned new industries. Blockchain technology isn't just a more efficient way to settle securities– it will fundamentally change market structures– and maybe even the architecture of the Internet itself. This transformation could complement lots of other innovative areas that we see emerging, including the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. These platforms shouldn't develop in a vacuum." (source)
18. Chamath Palihapitiya, Social Capital founder, early senior executive at Facebook
"Reiterating my belief about $BTC. It’s the ultimate insurance policy against autocracy, currency curbs and other forms of value destruction." (source)
"It’s money 2.0, a huge huge huge deal." (source)
19. David Marcus, CEO of Paypal
"I really like Bitcoin. I own Bitcoins. It’s a store of value, a distributed ledger. It’s also a good investment vehicle if you have an appetite for risk." (source)
20. Chris Dixon, Hunch Co-Founder and Former CEO
"There are 3 eras of currency: Commodity based (e.g. Gold), politically based (e.g. Dollar), and now, math based (e.g. Bitcoin)." (source)
21. Peter Diamandis, X Prize Foundation Founder and Chair, Singularity University Founder and Chair
The author of two New York Times' bestsellers, "Abundance: The Future Is Better Than You Think" and "BOLD: How to Go Big, Create Wealth, and Impact the World," Diamandis says, "At its core, bitcoin is a smart currency, designed by very forward-thinking engineers. It eliminates the need for banks, gets rid of credit card fees, currency exchange fees, money transfer fees, and reduces the need for lawyers in transitions... all good things."
22. Marc Andreessen, Netscape Founder, Creator of Mosaic, The First Widely Used Web Browser
"A mysterious new technology emerges, seemingly out of nowhere, but actually the result of two decades of intense research and development by nearly anonymous researchers.
Political idealists project visions of liberation and revolution onto it; establishment elites heap contempt and scorn on it.
On the other hand, technologists – nerds – are transfixed by it. They see within it enormous potential and spend their nights and weekends tinkering with it.
Eventually mainstream products, companies and industries emerge to commercialize it; its effects become profound; and later, many people wonder why its powerful promise wasn’t more obvious from the start.
What technology am I talking about? Personal computers in 1975, the Internet in 1993, and – I believe – Bitcoin in 2014." (source)
23. Mike Novogratz, Hedge Fund Manager, Fortress Investment Group
The hedge fund billionaire told a forum of the Harvard Business School of New York in April 2017, "Ten percent of my net worth is in this space." Novogratz was referring to bitcoin and ethereum.
24. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
"Not so long ago, some experts argued that personal computers would never be adopted and that tablets would only be used as expensive coffee trays. So I think it may not be wise to dismiss virtual currencies. [Countries with] weak institutions and unstable national currencies [may see growing use]." (source)
25. Al Gore, former U.S. Vice President
"I think the fact that within the Bitcoin universe an algorithm replaces the functions of [the government]... is actually pretty cool." (source)
26. Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the United States Mint
"Bitcoin, and the ideas behind it, will be a disrupter to the traditional notions of currency. In the end, currency will be better for it." (source)
27. Leon Luow, Nobel Peace Prize nominee
"Every informed person needs to know about Bitcoin because it might be one of the world’s most important developments." (source)
28. Ben Bernanke, Former Federal Reserve Chair
"[Cryptocurrencies] may hold long-term promise, particularly if the innovations promote a faster, more secure and more efficient payment system." (source)
29. Milton Friedman, Nobel Prize Winning Economist
Back in 1999 before his death: "The internet is going to be one of the major forces for reducing the role of government. The one thing that’s missing, but that will soon be developed, is a reliable e-cash: a method whereby on the Internet you can transfer funds from A to B without A knowing B or B knowing A– the way in which I can take a $20 bill and hand it over to you, and there's no record of where it came from."
30. Nassim Taleb, Statistician, Hedge Fund Manager, New York Times Bestselling Author of "The Black Swan"
"Bitcoin is the beginning of something great: a currency without a government, something necessary and imperative. But I am not familiar with the specific product to assert whether it is the best potential setup. And we need a long time to establish confidence." (source)