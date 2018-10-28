Anyone else think it's weird that they were cutting a baby's penis in there when he murdered them?

From "Why We Cling to The Tree of Life," by Ben Shapiro at the Daily Wire (via: Memeorandum):
"In that Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning, the Jew-hating murderer rushed into a room in which a brit milah was taking place: a circumcision ceremony, a ceremony as old as the Jewish people, a ceremony welcoming an eight-day-old child into the community of the Jews. In other parts of the synagogue, different minyanim were reading the story of Abraham’s near-sacrifice of Isaac on a mountain.
Why would Jews continue to inaugurate children into the most targeted community in human history?"
That is a good question, Mr. Shapiro, and you've written a tragically beautiful essay about your people's faith and this latest of many violent persecutions they have suffered.
But the question I'd like to ask is why would Jews continue to "inaugurate" baby boys with a knife to the penis?
I know many would say now is not the time, but I disagree. To me this practice is so barbaric and out of place in modernity that it's not something I can overlook as a minor detail in this story.
The fact that they were actually gathered around a baby and ritually cutting off the tip of his penis when an intruder suddenly appeared and murdered them in a spray of gunfire adds another remarkable dimension of the grisly and surreal to this dark episode.
I pray for the souls of the victims and my heart goes out to their families, also victims of this madman's wrath and hatred.