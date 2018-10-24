Explosive Device Found on Drone Missile Sent By Obama!

Any sane and decent person is disturbed to learn today that packages containing bombs were found in the mail addressed to the Obamas and the Clintons.
The predictable response of hardcore right wingers has been to suggest it was a false flag attack, which it certainly could be, but they don't know if it is; they just want it to be.
The predictable response of hardcore left wingers has been to blame this on Donald Trump and his demonization of the other side, as if Hillary Clinton didn't just two weeks ago explicitly instruct Democrats not to be civil toward Republicans, saying:
"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”
And as if history started with Trump vs. Clinton in 2016, as if both sides of the mainstream political establishment haven't been equally vicious in their demonization and "othering" of each other.
Who could repeat this sort of nonsense other than the most obvious partisan muppet? And what are these kind of people really up to if they're so clearly, actively disinterested in trying to be objective or fair, or trying to actually de-escalate the tensions that have led us to the events of today? Not anything good.
My response as a libertarian who's been watching the federal government for a long time, and keeping a record of its many wrongs and crimes against humanity, is to pause and reflect on the supreme irony that today leaders in both political parties have been quick to condemn the person who would dare to escalate a political fight to the point of sending a bomb to someone...
When that someone spent eight years sending quite a lot of bombs to many people, including many civilians, in some of the world's poorest countries halfway around the world.
I agree with people like Sen. Rand Paul, when he said:
We should all stand united against the use of violent acts like those reported today against political and media figures. I condemn any such acts of violence, they have no place in our politics or society at all.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 24, 2018
And Ben Shapiro, when he said:
Arrest whoever did this and put them away forever https://t.co/g5tG4RDdTq— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 24, 2018
I also believe all Men were Created Equal, and that we should all be held to the same legal standards.
So if whoever sent this bomb to Obama deserves to be locked in prison forever for sending bombs to people, I have to say by that standard, that Obama deserves to be locked in prison forever as well, because he's sent a lot of bombs to people, and a lot of them were innocent people, and his administration didn't care.
I know that sounds crazy to a lot of people, to compare Obama to a terrorist, but let's just keep it real for a second: If a terrorist is someone who uses violence like sending bombs to terrorize people into complying with a political agenda, you can't deny as a matter of fact, that sending bombs to terrorize people into complying with a political agenda has been an official part of the foreign policy of the U.S. federal government for decades.
And no, I'm not a partisan muppet myself:
Yes, Trump's doing it too.
I've already spent hours researching and writing all about it, just for your informations' sake, my dear reader, and that of anyone who you may have a conversation about politics with.