Saturday, October 27, 2018
Gab.com Statement On The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting
"We refuse to be defined by the media’s narratives about Gab and our community. Gab’s mission is very simple: to defend free expression and individual liberty online for all people. Social media often brings out the best and the worst of humanity.
From live streamed murders on Facebook, to threats of violence by bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. that went unaddressed by Twitter, and more. Criminals and criminal behavior exist on every social media platform."
"We have nothing but love for all people and freedom. We have consistently disavowed all violence.
Free speech is crucial for the prevention of violence. If people can not express themselves through words, they will do so through violence. No one wants that. No one."
Read the rest: on Gab's Medium blog.
Via: Memeorandum
W. E. Messamore
