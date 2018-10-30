A president cannot amend Constitution or laws via executive order. Concept of natural-born citizen in #14thAmendment derives from natural-born subject in Britain. Phrase “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof” excludes mainly foreign diplomats, who are not subject to U.S. laws.— Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 30, 2018
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Rep. Justin Amash: Donald Trump Cannot End Birthright Citizenship by Executive Order
2018-10-30T12:19:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
