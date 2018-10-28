US Muslims Start Fundraisers to Help Pittsburgh Synagogue Victims

Nearly $500,000 has been raised by Muslims and immigrants for the victims of the shooting.
Hours after the sheer horror unfolded at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh when Robert Bowers walked in and murdered 11 worshippers on Saturday, US Muslims launched efforts to support the victims and the Jewish community of Pittsburgh.
Since the time of attack, several crowdfunding efforts started by Muslim-Americans and an Iranian immigrant have raised nearly $500,000 to help support the victims of the shooting.
