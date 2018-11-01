1 Hour of Weightlifting a Week May Cut Heart Attack Risk By 70%

By: Angie Hunt––Iowa State
Futurity
Lifting weights for less than an hour a week may reduce your risk for a heart attack or stroke by 40 to 70 percent, according to a new study.
Spending more than an hour in the weight room did not yield any additional benefit, the research shows.
“People may think they need to spend a lot of time lifting weights, but just two sets of bench presses that take less than 5 minutes could be effective,” says DC (Duck-chul) Lee, associate professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University.
The results—some of the first to look at resistance exercise and cardiovascular disease—show benefits of strength training are independent of running, walking, or other aerobic activity.
In other words, you don’t have to meet the recommended guidelines for aerobic physical activity to lower your risk; weight training alone is enough. The study appears in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.
Read the rest at Futurity.org.
