Congressmen Are Sleeping in Their Capitol Hill Offices to Save Money

Marisa Schultz reports at The New York Post:
WASHINGTON — These Congress members are sleeping on the job — and defending their right to do it.
Crying poverty amid decade-long stagnant salaries and Washington’s steep cost of living, an increasing number of House lawmakers have turned into professional squatters at night, hitting the sack in their Capitol Hill offices — on everything from cots in closets to futons stashed behind constituent couches — to save a few bucks during the work week.
“Washington is too expensive,” said Rep. Dan Donovan (R-SI), who credits the cot that he sleeps on in a tiny alcove in his office as the reason he is able to serve in Congress while still paying his New York City housing costs.
“If we go to the point where you have to rent or have to buy [in DC], then only millionaires would be members of Congress,’’ he said. “I don’t think that was the intent of our Founding Fathers.”
I actually sincerely admire this congressman's frugality.
I would probably do the same thing if I were a congressman.
Of course somebody else among the busybody cabal called Congress wants to make it illegal for his colleagues to do this:
Proposed legislation set to be introduced in the House as soon as this month would prohibit politicians from turning their offices into makeshift sleeping quarters, arguing that the move is violating IRS and congressional ethics rules.
“Look, it’s unhealthy. It’s nasty. I wouldn’t want to be entertained in somebody’s bedroom,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who is among those spearheading the bill.
“Sleeping in your office is not proper’’ ethically, either, Thompson said. “You get free cable. Free electricity. Free janitorial. Free security. No rent. It’s a heck of a deal. It probably comes out to $25,000 to $30,000’’ a year that isn’t claimed at tax time.
Congresspeople can't even leave each other alone.
If I were Dan Donovan I'd tell Rep. Thompson I'm just trying to save some money– mind your business.
You can worry about entertaining fatcats and lobbyists in your own office and let me worry about mine.
