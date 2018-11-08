During The Nightclub Shooting in California Men Used Their Own Bodies As Shields To Protect A Young Woman and Her Friends

These men risked their own lives to keep these women safe during a moment of crisis. They didn't have time to think about what to do. They didn't know they would be put in this position last night. It was just what they did automatically. Just who they are.
This was heroic masculinity.
Watch:
Woman who was celebrating her 21st birthday at Thousand Oaks bar where shooting broke out: "There were multiple men that got on their knees and pretty much blocked all of us...ready to take a bullet for any single one of us." https://t.co/109XGLelzj pic.twitter.com/6BbeE2XkfE— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 8, 2018
