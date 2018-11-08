THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, November 8, 2018

During The Nightclub Shooting in California Men Used Their Own Bodies As Shields To Protect A Young Woman and Her Friends


These men risked their own lives to keep these women safe during a moment of crisis. They didn't have time to think about what to do. They didn't know they would be put in this position last night. It was just what they did automatically. Just who they are.

This was heroic masculinity.

Watch:


