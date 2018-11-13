House Democrats Say Their First Bill Will Overturn The Supreme Court's Citizens United Ruling

Peter Overby writes at NPR:
"Party leaders say the first legislative vote in the House will come on H.R. 1, a magnum opus of provisions that Democrats believe will strengthen U.S. democratic institutions and traditions...
The bill would establish automatic voter registration and reinvigorate the Voting Rights Act, crippled by a Supreme Court decision in 2013. It would take away redistricting power from state legislatures and give it to independent commissions.
Other provisions would overturn the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling, which declared political spending is First Amendment free speech; they would mandate more disclosure of outside money and establish a public financing match for small contributions."
Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez already get elected Speaker of the House, because I thought ever since Marbury v. Madison, the Supreme Court overturns acts of Congress if it finds them unconstitutional upon judicial review, not the other way around.
