How You Can Help California Wildfire Victims

The Independent Voter Network
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. – The first thing that comes to mind when we see a burning building, people suffering, a community ravaged by disaster is not whether or not we are looking at Republicans or Democrats; conservatives or liberals. We see neighbors. We see families in need. We see fellow Americans.
If there is one thing I know about our society, it is that at our core we are mostly compassionate people. We empathize with each other in times of great tragedy and hardship. We come together to give blood, donate what money and goods we have to spare, and give our time and energy to bring comfort and relief to those who just lost everything.
California is dealing with the most devastating and deadly wildfires in the state’s history. As of the latest reports, at least 31 people have died, many more have lost their homes, and over 300,000 people have evacuated their communities. Hundreds of people are missing. It is a devastating situation for Californians throughout the state.
Read the rest at The Independent Voter Network.
A harrowing video of a young woman trying to escape from the fires in her car. Warning, this is very intense:
Absolutely TERRIFYING video of California woman (Rebecca Hacket) driving through the raging fire: https://t.co/EaM72VTJq1 @joerogan pic.twitter.com/eiKYVthFmN— Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar) November 11, 2018
No comments:
Post a Comment