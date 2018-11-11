Is The County Supervisor in Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s District “Blue Washing” The Vote?

Voting fraud by the Broward County supervisor (a close friend of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who even campaigned with her in the district where she's counting the votes!) has been alleged by independent candidate, Tim Canova, who challenged Wasserman Schultz in Tuesday's midterm election.
He would know– when he ran in 2016 and filed suit for voter fraud then, a Florida judge found the same county supervisor guilty of illegally destroying ballots, yet kept her job!
Read more at the Independent Voter Network.
