Laura Loomer Gets Booted From Twitter For Hate Speech

The Daily Dot
Right-wing activist Laura Loomer has been permanently suspended from Twitter, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.
Sean Campbell, a videographer who collaborates with Loomer, posted screenshots to Facebook showing Loomer’s suspension notice. Per the screenshots, Twitter found Loomer in violation of its “rules against hateful conduct” and cited a tweet from Loomer spouting falsehoods about Minnesota’s Democratic Representative-elect Ilhan Omar.
“Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate ‘women, LGBTQ, and minorities’ is a picture of Ilhan Omar?” Loomer’s tweet said. “Ilhan is pro Sharia Ilhan is pro- FGB Under Sharia, homosexuals are oppressed & killed. Women are abused & forced to wear the hibah. Ilhan is anti Jewish.”
(THL) At a glance, Laura Loomer appears to be on the wrong side of history, decency, facts, and sanity on many counts.
But can tweeting something untrue now get you banned from Twitter seriously? Is Twitter now in the business of deciding whether tweets are true or not? How could it possibly?
Leave it to the users to fact check and debate each other, and to use our block and mute feature.
