Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Libertarian Party of New York Achieves Ballot Access
ALBANY, N.Y. - New York Libertarian Party candidate Larry Sharpe made history on election day by garnering enough votes in the Empire State's governor race to secure ballot access for the Libertarian Party of New York for the next four years.
With a tally of 90,739 votes, Sharpe surpassed the 50,000 vote threshold in a gubernatorial election to satisfy New York's requirements for automatic ballot access for a third party.
Sharpe, a business consultant, entrepreneur, and political activist, was a close second for the Vice Presidential nomination at the Libertarian Party National Convention in 2016, narrowly losing to former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.
During his campaign for Governor of New York, Sharpe visited all 62 counties in the state to offer voters a third choice.
"I’m trying to be the governor of all New York state and I’ve crossed the entire state," Sharpe said in a recent conversation with The Press. "I’m so proud of that. No one else has done that, no one else is going to do that."
LPNY Chairman Jim Rosenbeck said:
"We view today’s results as much more than the snapshot of a single election. Today’s outcome portends a larger political revolution in New York State. The LPNY will build on this momentum. Those who came to us for a great candidate in Larry Sharpe are encouraged to stay and work together to promote the only political ideology that consistently defends your right to pursue happiness with minimal interference from the state. You can be as liberal as you want. You can be as conservative as you want. We don’t care. The Libertarian Party champions your natural rights and defends those of your neighbor. Upon closer examination, many if not most will find that they are libertarian in heart and spirit. We welcome you to the cause of liberty."
