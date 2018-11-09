Libertarian Party of Texas Achieves Ballot Access With Texas Libertarian Mark Ash's 1.6 Million Votes

AUSTIN, TX - The campaign of Libertarian Party candidate Mark Ash for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals secured ballot access Tuesday for the Libertarian Party of Texas through 2020.
Texas rules for third parties require the Libertarian Party to field at least one candidate for a statewide office who receives more than 5 percent of the vote to secure automatic ballot access for the next election without having to collect signatures.
The Libertarian Party of Texas had automatic ballot access in 2018 after Mark Miller won 5 percent of the vote in a 2016 bid for Railroad Commissioner, and the LP consolidated its win with an even more impressive showing in a statewide election this year.
Mark Ash's formidable take of 1.6 million votes blew past the minimum threshold at 25 percent of the vote total in his race against Republican Michelle Slaughter.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the court of last resort for criminal cases, while the Texas Supreme Court hears civil cases only that haven't been resolved at a lower court.
Here's what Ash had to say about the office earlier this year:
"Texas has a dual-track judicial system. The Texas Supreme Court handles civil cases. The Court of Criminal Appeal handles criminal cases. The judge who wins this race will be handling criminal cases, so the issues that matter most to me are civil liberties issues: the Fourth Amendment right to privacy, the Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate oneself, the right to due process, the abuse of searches and seizures, and other civil liberties issues."
Sounds libertarian to me. Congratulations to Mark Ash and to the Libertarian Party of Texas on your big win this week!
