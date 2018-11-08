Libertarian Republicans Excelled in The Midterm Elections

Photo: Gage Skidmore
On Tuesday night, Democrats took the House and Republicans kept the Senate. Expect to hear opinions and analysis of what this might mean for President Trump and the 2020 election in the weeks and months to come.
But how did the small but enduring libertarian faction within the Republican Party do?
This is a question that goes beyond the conventional pro- or anti-Trump dichotomy that will obviously dominate the headlines. I often like to say that libertarians generally take the best of what Right and Left have to offer and eschew the worst of each pole.
Tuesday night was a good example.
The most high-profile libertarian Republican in Congress, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, was not up for re-election. The next-most high-profile libertarian Republicans in Congress, Reps. Justin Amash of Michigan and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, both won re-election by double-digits.
