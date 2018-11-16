No One Is Safe From the Mob Chasing Tucker Carlson

The American Conservative
The logic behind the surge in American political violence is scary—and could strike anywhere.
When the left-wing thugs of Antifa tried to break into Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s home Wednesday night—forcing his terrified wife who was home alone to hide in the pantry—at least one high-profile celebrity strongly denounced the assault.
“Fighting Tucker Carlson’s ideas is an American right. Targeting his home and terrorizing his family is an act of monstrous cowardice,” tweeted left-leaning late-night host Stephen Colbert. What he said next was arguably even more important.
“Obviously don’t do this, but also, take no pleasure in it happening,” Colbert said. “Feeding monsters just makes more monsters.”
Colbert’s attempt to inject some sanity and civility into this mess ostensibly came after he watched some on the left relish what was done to Carlson’s family. As deplorable as this is, you didn’t have to look far to find some trying to rationalize it.
Vox writer Matthew Yglesias tweeted, “I think the idea behind terrorizing his family, like it or not as a strategy, is to make them feel some of the fear that the victims of MAGA-inspired violence feel thanks to the non-stop racial incitement coming from Tucker, Trump, etc.”
Yglesias does have a point—and it’s one that could be used to justify virtually any act of violence against politicians and pundits, right or left.
Imagine if right-wing activists had tried to break into democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s home and some conservative tweeted, “I think the idea behind terrorizing her family, like it or not as a strategy, is to make them feel some of the fear that victims of Democrat-sponsored violence—namely the 60 million babies aborted since Roe v. Wade in 1973—might have felt thanks to the non-stop support coming from Cortez, Rachel Maddow, etc.”
That is certainly the logic of those who shoot abortion doctors.
Read the rest at The American Conservative.
