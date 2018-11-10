N.Y. Proposal: Social Media Checks Before Gun Purchases

Under a proposal by two New York lawmakers it's Second Amendment OR First Amendment for residents.
You only get to pick one:
"Two New York lawmakers are working to draft a bill that would propose a social media check before a gun purchase.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and state Sen. Kevin Palmer’s proposal would allow authorities to review three years of social media history and one year of internet search history of any person seeking to purchase a firearm.
'A three-year review of a social media profile would give an easy profile of a person who is not suitable to hold and possess a fire arm,' Adams explains."
#TheKindOfPoliciesThatTheyProbablyAlreadyHaveInTheOrwellianUKandThatWeDontNeedInAmericaThanksButNoThanks
I understand they're trying to prevent future murder sprees, but how could you possibly create anything resembling an objective standard for who should be allowed to purchase guns and who shouldn't based on a review of their tweets?
This program could easily become an instrument of systematic state repression and disenfranchisement of people with dissident political views, which would-be tyrants would find handy.
