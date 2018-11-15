Price Tag of The "War on Terror" Will Top $6 Trillion Soon–– Washington Foreign Policy in Four Easy Steps!

Price Tag of The "War on Terror" Will Top $6 Trillion Soon
By: Leo Shane III
The Military Times
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The price tag of the ongoing “war on terror” in the Middle East will likely top $6 trillion next year, and will reach $7 trillion if the conflicts continue into the early 2020s, according to a new report out Wednesday.
The annual Costs of War project report, from the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University, puts the full taxpayer burden of fighting in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria over the last 17 years at several times higher than official Defense Department estimates, because it includes increases in Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs spending, as well as new military equipment and personnel.
“Because the nation has tended to focus its attention only on direct military spending, we have often discounted the larger budgetary costs of the post-9/11 wars, and therefore underestimated their greater budgetary and economic significance,” the new report states.
Read the rest at The Military Times.
(THL) I want my money back.
It's time to whip out this old Washington Foreign Policy in Four Easy Steps! meme I made back in 2011:
And also Foreign Policy Mad Libs, which I made back in 2013 when Barack Obama illegally took us to war in Libya:
Someone please hit the friggin' tip jar:
(BTC)14CupVwkm1jsGX3vdTsxudQSMjKFo1XqJU
Or sign up to:
Support me on Patreon (there's special bonuses).
Spending the better part of a decade pointing out the madness, the folly, and the staggering cost of protracted overseas military conflicts isn't an easy job, but someone's got to do it.
