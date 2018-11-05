Pro Wrestling Explains Why Trump Wins Every Battle With The Media

By: Hans Fiene
While it may be indisputable that the media can’t win a cage match against the president, it’s certainly worth exploring why.
“Don’t let President Trump bait you into a fight that you can’t win.” This has been the refrain of Matthew Ingram, Jon Stewart, me, and everyone else laboring under the delusion that we can resurrect the corpse of civility after it drew its last breath in the tar pits of Election Day 2016. While it may be indisputable that the media can’t win this kind of fight against the president, it’s certainly worth exploring why.
Back in August, Jonah Goldberg scratched the surface of this question but didn’t dig quite deeply enough. Goldberg framed the fight between Trump and the media in pro-wrestling terms, asserting that Trump likes to set up WWE-style matches where he plays the character of Super Successful President Man and forces the media to play his hapless foe. The media lose this game, Goldberg argues, because Trump wrote the rules in his favor.
The truth, however, is that these WWE-inspired rules aren’t Trump’s. They’re ours. As long as the media fail to fight according to those rules, the president will always win. To understand this more fully, let’s have a little crash course on professional wrestling terminology and WWE history.
Read the rest at The Federalist.
