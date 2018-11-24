PROOF that the TSA naked body scanners reveal TOO MUCH

The Smoking Gun reports:
"The Transportation Security Administration employee charged with assaulting a coworker who taunted him about the size of his penis after his genitalia was exposed by a full-body scanner has agreed to attend anger management classes and write a letter of apology as part of a settlement of his criminal case, records show...
During a May 2010 training session for TSA workers at the Miami airport, Negrin walked through a high-tech 'whole body image' scanner. 'The X-ray revealed that [Negrin] has a small penis and co-workers made fun of him on a daily basis,' cops reported."
Cheerleaders for the vast and growing fascist police state in America have emphatically defended these scanners by insisting that they don't show details of passengers' private parts, but this case shows that this is patently false.
Here's a TSA officer himself, not only admitting that the TSA's naked body scanners revealed the size of his penis to his co-workers during a training exercise, but becoming enraged and assaulting one of them after being continuously taunted for it, leading to an official court filing of this case.
Not only does this prove that these naked body scanners do indeed reveal the intimate details of passengers' genitalia, but that those employees appointed to conduct these invasive scans are shamefully lacking in professional behavior and attitudes.
On what planet is it okay to take these kind of images of people's (including children's) genitalia, and hand them over for examination to TSA agents whose conduct in the case above rivals that of drunken frat boys and adolescent locker room hoodlums for immaturity, harassment, and viciousness?
If even TSA officers can't take what they're apparently dishing out, why should the rest of us have to?
