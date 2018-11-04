H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Sunday, November 4, 2018
Reason's Nick Gillespie: Why the Obsession with the Migrant Caravan, Mr. President?
If there's one thing President Donald Trump really doesn't like, it's illegal immigration. His current obsession: the "migrant caravan" of 7,000 people moving north through Mexico toward that country's border with the United States.
Made up of people fleeing Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, the caravan is about 1,000 miles away from the border.
The president recently asserted without evidence that caravan was hiding "criminals and unknown Middle Easterners," a claim that even reliably anti-immigrant groups such as the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) pooh-poohed.
That hasn't stopped Trump, though, who has ordered 800 additional troops to the border to assist 2,100 National Guard troops already stationed there.
