H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
T W I T T E R | E M A I L | C R Y P T O | S H O P
Saturday, November 3, 2018
Scientific Survey Finds Voters of All Parties, Ages, and Genders Are Broadly Misinformed
At a recent “get-out-the-vote” rally in Las Vegas, former first lady Michelle Obama declared that people don’t have to be informed in order to vote. All they need, she said, is to “be a citizen,” “have opinions,” and want “a say in what happens.” She emphasized, “I’ve been voting since I was 18 years old—and trust me—I didn’t know nothing about nothing at 18 years old.”
In contrast, James Madison—the father of the Constitution and primary author of the Bill of Rights—stressed that voters “must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.” Failure to do this, he said, will produce government that is “a farce or a tragedy; or, perhaps both.”
The results of a new scientific survey indicate that voters of all ages, political parties, and genders are following Obama’s lead instead of Madison’s. Moreover, the survey shows that many voters are not only uninformed about major issues—they are positively misinformed.
~~~>Read the rest at Intellectual Takeout.
Scientific Survey Finds Voters of All Parties, Ages, and Genders Are Broadly Misinformed
2018-11-03T12:23:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
THL Politics|