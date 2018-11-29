Sheriff: Capt. Who Gave Order to Standby As Parkland Shooter Rampaged– Was A Diversity Hire

The Humble Libertarian
Andrew Pollack, a Florida man whose daughter, Meadow was murdered by the Stoneman Douglas high school shooter in February, tweeted out a shocking video Wednesday, of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel saying the Parkland division captain who gave the order for sheriff's deputies to "stage" outside the school instead of rushing in and confronting the shooter––
––was a diversity hire.
Captain Jan Jordan froze during the Parkland shooting. Officers said she was in over her head.— Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 29, 2018
Now Sheriff Israel admits Captain Jordan was recommended based on “diversity” NOT qualifications.
Her lack of leadership led to kids dying, all because they wanted diversity! pic.twitter.com/oEB93ABF8E
Instead of:
"She had asked for some diversity, appropriately so."
It would have been good to hear him say:
"In the future I think we should just focus on hiring the best person for the job."
