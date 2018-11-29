THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, November 29, 2018

Sheriff: Capt. Who Gave Order to Standby As Parkland Shooter Rampaged– Was A Diversity Hire

By: Wes Messamore
The Humble Libertarian


Andrew Pollack, a Florida man whose daughter, Meadow was murdered by the Stoneman Douglas high school shooter in February, tweeted out a shocking video Wednesday, of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel saying the Parkland division captain who gave the order for sheriff's deputies to "stage" outside the school instead of rushing in and confronting the shooter––

––was a diversity hire.



Instead of:

"She had asked for some diversity, appropriately so."

It would have been good to hear him say:

"In the future I think we should just focus on hiring the best person for the job."



