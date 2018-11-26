State Platform of the Texas Libertarian Party on Immigration

III. FREEDOM TO TRADE AND TRAVEL
III.1. FREE TRADE & MIGRATION
The Libertarian Party of Texas (LPTexas) believes the right to work or travel is an inherent personal liberty that should not be unduly impeded by the laws of governments.
The Libertarian Party of Texas (LPTexas) seeks to encourage immigration of students, workers, and business owners willing to invest in Texas.
The Libertarian Party of Texas (LPTexas) believes in and encourages free and fair trade among individuals from all nations which allows the easy exchange of currency, goods, labor, and services. The Libertarian Party of Texas (LPTexas) supports the spirit of the American Dream, where even the poorest immigrant can start anew, and through hard work, responsibility, and free market principles, may prosper and thrive.
State Platform, The Libertarian Party of Texas
No comments:
Post a Comment