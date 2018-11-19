Study: Weight Lifting Better For Heart Health Than Running

The Telegraph
Lifting weights is healthier for the heart than going for a run or a walk, new research has found.
Scientists looking at the health records of more than 4,000 people have concluded that, while both forms of exercise reduce the risk of developing heart disease, static activities such as weight lifting or press-ups have a greater effect than an equivalent amount of dynamic exercise such as running, walking or cycling.
The research challenges commonly held assumption that so-called “cardiovascular” pursuits like running are of greatest benefit to the heart.
However, it backs up previous studies which suggest that heavy static exercise gives the circulatory system a better workout because the oxygen expenditure is more intense.
