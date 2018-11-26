The U.S. Just Used Chemical Weapons on Children and It Did Not Make America Great

The Washington Post reports:
"These children are barefoot. In diapers. Choking on tear gas."
'A little girl from Honduras stares into the camera, her young features contorted in anguish. She’s barefoot, dusty, and clad only in a diaper and T-shirt. And she’s just had to run from clouds of choking tear gas fired across the border by U.S. agents.
A second photograph, which also circulated widely and rapidly on social media, shows an equally anguished woman frantically trying to drag the same child and a second toddler away from the gas as it spreads.
The three were part of a much larger group, perhaps 70 or 80 men, women and children, pictured in a wider-angle photo fleeing the tear gas. Reuters photographer Kim Kyung-Hoon shot the images, which provoked outrage and seemed at odds with President Trump’s portrayal of the caravan migrants as “criminals” and “gang members.”
Trump officials said that authorities had to respond with force after hundreds of migrants rushed the border near Tijuana on Sunday, some of them throwing “projectiles” at Customs and Border Protection personnel.'
I sure hope no one feels justified in launching a cruise missile attack at the United States now that the government has openly attacked Latin American children with chemical weapons.
Since of course, by U.S. foreign policy standards, even being accused of that without any evidence is enough to get yourself cruise missile bombed by the U.S. Navy.
