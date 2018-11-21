This Swedish Data Scientist's Brilliant Presentation Shows What The Gap Between Rich and Poor Actually Looks Like

The late Hans Rosling, a data scientist and global economic development expert shows just how quickly poverty is disappearing from the world, and how the gap between rich and poor is actually closing, not getting wider.
This is one of the most important news stories of the last hundred years and it's very good news, but one could be forgiven for thinking the exact opposite is happening in the world today from the way mainstream news companies and politicians discuss poverty and economic development.
Use Gap Minder yourself.
