Trump’s Prison Reform Push Is A Political ‘Win-Win,’ Says Judge Andrew Napolitano

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said President Donald Trump’s prison reform push is a political “win-win,” on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, because it ends mandatory minimum sentencing.
“In the old system, the law as it is today, in most states and in the federal system it’s a minimum mandatory sentence, meaning the judge has very little discretion. The judge is basically checking a box on a spreadsheet, adding and subtracting numbers and the bottom line number tells you where the person should go to jail and for how long they should go away,” Napolitano said.
“There is no greater obstacle to justice in sentencing than minimum mandatory sentences,” he continued. “And this gets rid of minimum mandatory sentences. You have — politically it’s a win-win situation.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will bring it to the floor for a vote if there are 60 Senators in favor of it:
(Maegan Vazquez, CNN) Supporters of the FIRST Step Act expect that Trump's backing will help propel the prison and sentencing overhaul bill through Congress, a push White House officials hope to accomplish during the lame duck session of Congress. The White House plans to begin circulating the final text of the reworked legislation this week.
Once members have a chance to look it over, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised to bring the bill to a floor vote if there are 60 votes in favor of it.
"I am optimistic that we'll way more than clear 60 votes," the senior White House official said. "There's a big group of Republicans that were waiting to see what the President was going to do on this."
The official said Kushner met with McConnell in September and had hoped to get the FIRST Step Act through Congress before the midterms, but was told the bill had to wait until after the midterms.
The official also denied that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' departure contributed to moving forward on the bill, calling the timing coincidental. Sessions was an opponent of the legislation.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) supports the FIRST Step Act.
VICE News says:
"On Wednesday, Trump backed a working Senate package on the First Step Act that would roll back some of the existing harsh penalties for low-level, non-violent drug offenders, such as mandatory minimum sentences. The proposal would begin the slow process of reversing the effects of tough-on-crime policies passed during the ‘80s and ‘90s, which have adversely impacted African Americans and Latinos, and have been responsible, in part, for the U.S. imprisoning 2.3 million people, more per capita, than any other nation."
(THL) Imprisoning so many people as the United States has over the last few decades, numbers on par with the gulag of the U.S.S.R. which Ronald Reagan accurately termed, "The Evil Empire," is a hallmark of a tyrannical police state.
Many of those inmates have spent years of their lives in confinement after being charged with non-violent "crimes" such as using marijuana to get high on their own time, quietly, out of the way of anybody else, in their own place that they're paying for, without hurting anybody or causing any problems.
Not to mention the tax burden imposed on others who are required to foot the bill for their room and board in highly secure facilities built, staffed, and managed by government contractors.
Allowing judges more discretion to do the right thing on an individual, case by case basis makes us more free and more prosperous. It's the right thing to do. I applaud the administration and members of Congress who are working together to bring common sense prison reform to America.
