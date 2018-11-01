H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
T W I T T E R | E M A I L | C R Y P T O | S H O P
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Under Donald Trump Corporate Welfare Lives On and On
From farm subsidies to the Export-Import Bank, special interest feeding frenzies are still the norm throughout government.
Congress created the usual special interest frenzy with its latest iteration of the farm bill. Agricultural subsidies are one of the most important examples of corporate welfare—money handed out to businesses based on political connections. The legislation suffered a surprise defeat in the House, being viewed as too stingy. But it is certain to return.
Fiscal responsibility is out of fashion. The latest federal budget, drafted by a Republican president and Republican-controlled Congress, blew through the loose limits established under Democratic President Barack Obama. The result is trillion-dollar deficits as far as the eye can see.
Spending matters. So does the kind of spending. Any amount of corporate welfare is too much.
Business plays a vital role in a free market. People should be able to invest and innovate, taking risks while accepting losses. In real capitalism there are no guaranteed profits. But corporate welfare gives the well-connected protection from many of the normal risks of business.
Business subsidies undermine both capitalism and democracy. Allowing politicians to channel economic resources toward their preferred ends distorts investment and trade. Moreover, turning government into an engine of illicit profit encourages what economists call rent-seeking. Well-organized special interests usually triumph over the broader public and national interest.
Explained Mercatus scholar Tad DeHaven, then a budget analyst at the Cato Institute: “Corporate welfare often subsidizes failing and mismanaged businesses and induces firms to spend more time on lobbying rather than on making better products. Instead of correcting market failures, federal subsidies misallocate resources and introduce government failures into the marketplace.”
~~~>Read the rest at The American Conservative.
Under Donald Trump Corporate Welfare Lives On and On
2018-11-01T21:27:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
thl business|THL Econ|THL News|THL Politics|