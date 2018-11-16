U.S. Military In "Crisis," Could Lose A War To Russia And China, Report to Congress Warns

NBC News
The U.S. "could suffer unacceptably high casualties and loss of major capital assets in its next conflict," the National Defense Strategy Commission says.
The United States faces a "crisis of national security" because its historic military supremacy has eroded drastically, leaving it likely unable to fight more than a single war at a time, according to a congressionally chartered report released Wednesday.
"U.S. military superiority is no longer assured and the implications for American interests and American security are severe," said the report, which was issued by the National Defense Strategy Commission, an independent agency whose board is appointed by the House and Senate Armed Services committees.
The report concludes that the Defense Department isn't financially or strategically set up to wage two wars at once and could even lose a war against China or Russia individually.
"The U.S. military could suffer unacceptably high casualties and loss of major capital assets in its next conflict," it said.
(THL) - The ability to fight two major regional wars at once has been the yardstick for U.S. military capability since World War II.
If U.S. military readiness is inadequate for the unthinkable, an armed conflict with China or Russia in the 21st Century, then it is in the best interests of national security to declare neutrality in the Middle East and Africa's perpetual conflicts, because we can not afford to waste any more resources fighting in wars and civil wars that are entirely foreign to our national interest.
The U.S. military is chartered by the Constitution for the national defense of the American people, not as President John Quincy Adams warned against, to "go abroad, in search of monsters to destroy." Projecting U.S. military power to be the entire world's police force or to involve the American people in the armed conflicts of foreign people is not in accordance with our principles and goes against our best interests.
