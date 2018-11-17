THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Saturday, November 17, 2018

U.S. Rep. Eric Salwell (D-CA) Unhinged: Confiscate Their Guns, And If They Resist Nuke Them!


It started with Newsmax Host John Cardillo tweeting out an NBC News article about U.S. Rep. Eric Salwell's proposal to confiscate AR-15s and similar rifles from the American people by an act of Congress enforced by federal police:


A combat veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division named Joe Biggs retweeted Carillo's tweet, saying:


To which Salwell replied:


I hate to quote a neocon like Sen. Lindsay Graham at a time like this, but: Boy you all want power. God I hope you never get it.



