U.S. Rep. Eric Salwell (D-CA) Unhinged: Confiscate Their Guns, And If They Resist Nuke Them!

It started with Newsmax Host John Cardillo tweeting out an NBC News article about U.S. Rep. Eric Salwell's proposal to confiscate AR-15s and similar rifles from the American people by an act of Congress enforced by federal police:
Make no mistake, Democrats want to eradicate the Second Amendment, ban and seize all guns, and have all power rest with the state.— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 16, 2018
These people are dangerously obsessed with power. https://t.co/f1AS6Me0ko
A combat veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division named Joe Biggs retweeted Carillo's tweet, saying:
So basically @RepSwalwell wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re outta your fucking mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power. https://t.co/bK1GVyjFej— Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 16, 2018
To which Salwell replied:
And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018
I hate to quote a neocon like Sen. Lindsay Graham at a time like this, but: Boy you all want power. God I hope you never get it.
