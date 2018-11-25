H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Sunday, November 25, 2018
Wall Street Journal: Ohio Becomes First State to Accept Bitcoin for State Income Tax Payments
On Monday, Ohio businesses will be allowed to pay their taxes in bitcoin, making the Buckeye State the first in the nation to accept cryptocurrency for tax payments.
The state of Ohio has registered OhioCrypto.com and set the website up for any company that wants to pay its taxes in bitcoin to register and pay.
Businesses will be able to pay anything from employee payroll taxes to sales taxes with bitcoin under the state's new rules.
