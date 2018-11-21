Performed By The Quicny Choral Society
"We Gather Together" is a hymn to freedom written by Adrianus Valerius, a Dutch poet and composer, after the Dutch and English victory in the Battle of Turnhout during the Dutch War for Independence, in which the mostly Protestant Seven Provinces of the Dutch Low Countries, led by William of Orange, rebelled against the repression of the Roman Catholic Habsburg King Philip II of Spain, and won their independence in one of the first successful secessions in Europe and one of the first European republics of the modern era, the United Provinces or Dutch Republic.
The hymn became a popular favorite in America during the early 1900s for services of Thanksgiving.
We Gather TogetherTheodore Baker Translation, 1894
We gather together to ask the Lord's blessing;
He chastens and hastens His will to make known.
The wicked oppressing now cease from distressing.
Sing praises to His Name; He forgets not His own.
Beside us to guide us, our God with us joining,
Ordaining, maintaining His kingdom divine;
So from the beginning the fight we were winning;
Thou, Lord, were at our side, all glory be Thine!
We all do extol Thee, Thou Leader triumphant,
And pray that Thou still our Defender will be.
Let Thy congregation escape tribulation;
Thy Name be ever praised! O Lord, make us free!
O Lord, make us free!
